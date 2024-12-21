This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

For a Leeds United side flying high near the top of the Championship, there aren't too many areas on the pitch that visibly need drastic improvement.

But Leeds fans will tell you goalkeeper is one position they can certainly improve on amid some indifferent Illan Meslier performances, and recent links to Caoimhin Kelleher will certainly have excited the Elland Road faithful.

While up to now, a move remains more an aspiration than a reality amid competition from sides competing in the Champions League, it doesn't change the fact that Daniel Farke has evidently identified that position as one which needs improving.

Related Leeds United: Archie Gray, Man City transfer talks revealed Some of the top teams in Europe were after the young midfielder in the summer.

Leeds United "need to improve" their defence if they're to be serious promotion contenders

We asked our FLW Leeds fan pundit Kris Smith if Kelleher would be an upgrade on Meslier if the deal happened, and he claimed that the Liverpool stopper is head and shoulders above any other name linked with a move to Elland Road.

He said: "If Leeds want to replace Meslier with Kelleher, I think they'd be drastically improving one of our major shortcomings.

"When Meslier first broke through it looked like we had one of the best young goalkeepers in the world - he was outstanding most weeks and his distibution alongside his shot-stopping was ridiculously good.

"Somehow, he's just gone backwards from that and they're now two weak points of his game and they're becoming alarmingly apparent.

"It's something Leeds need to improve on very soon if we are to be serious about our amibtions for the near future.

"I think out of realistic options Leeds could consider in 2025, Kelleher looks head and shoulders above any other players we could sign that would bring Premier League experience.

"How much he'd cost is hard to say. I think Liverpool tend to play hard ball when it comes to letting fringe players go, but regardless of that he'd be an astounding signing for Leeds if we did make it happen."

Caoimhin Kelleher would be a real coup for Leeds United

Most Championship fans will look on with envy that Kelleher is a realistic target for Leeds, particularly after he's just had a run of games for Liverpool.

The huge caveat worth noting where that's concerned is that he only got that run in the team because Alisson Becker was injured, and as soon as he came back, Kelleher was banished to the bench.

Caoimhin Kelleher Premier League stats 24/25 (Fotmob) Appearances 8 Shots faced 33 Goals conceded 9 Saves 24 Save percentage 72.7% Clean sheets 3

The young Irish stopper probably now feels he should be playing football every week, and that's something Leeds can use to their advantage.

But after proving he's capable of playing at the top level, they may have a battle on their hands to convince him to drop down a level in the hope of getting back to the Premier League for next season.