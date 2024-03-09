Highlights Leeds are monitoring Bright Osayi-Samuel for a potential summer move.

Player's availability at a reasonable price could make him a great addition.

Premier League interest makes promotion crucial for Leeds to secure right-back.

Leeds United are keeping tabs on Fenerbahce’s Bright Osayi-Samuel ahead of the summer window.

According to Turkish outlet Aksam, the Whites are monitoring the full-back having been linked with the ex-QPR player last year.

However, the Yorkshire outfit are not alone in their potential pursuit of Osayi-Samuel, with the likes of Crystal Palace and Wolves also mentioned as possible next destinations.

Given the Premier League interest in the 26-year-old, promotion to the top flight could be key to the club’s pursuit of the right-back.

The player’s contract runs until the summer of 2025, meaning he could be available at something of a cut-rate price at the end of this season.

Leeds should be "on alert" for Osayi-Samuel

FLW’s Leeds fan pundit Kris Smith believes that Osayi-Samuel would be a good signing for the team next year, regardless of which division they’re competing in.

While he’s unsure whether the Nigerian international would be a long-term choice as a starter, he feels this is the kind of player that would be a great addition to the overall squad.

“I think the fact Osayi-Samuel could be available for a decent price should be putting Leeds, and others at a similar level to us, on alert ahead of the summer,” Smith told Football League World.

“I won’t think for a minute that Osayi-Samuel will be our long-term answer for full-back because we’ve had so many issues with both positions for so long, and he is only in the Turkish top flight, no disrespect to the league, it is a contrast to the Premier League and the quality he will be coming up against if we get promoted.

“Having said that, signing a player of that quality is quite smart squad building, in terms of raising the floor of the squad for next season, no matter whether we’re in the Premier League or the Championship.

“Our depth would be instantly better for having someone like him.

“Signing a player like him, an athlete with such good ball-carrying quality is just how we should be looking to improve for the Premier League, or even in the Championship.

“It just makes us so much more competitive one v one across the pitch, which goes a long way to winning games.”

Bright Samuel-Osayi's career so far

Bright Osayi-Samuel appearances in English football, per Fbref.com Club Division League appearances (starts) Blackpool - 2014-15 Championship 6 (1) Blackpool - 2015-16 League One 23 (10) Blackpool - 2016-17 League Two 31 (13) Blackpool - 2017-18 League One 4 (2) QPR - 2017-18 Championship 18 (6) QPR - 2018-19 Championship 27 (9) QPR - 2019-20 Championship 37 (34) QPR - 2020-21 Championship 21 (20)

Osayi-Samuel made his breakthrough in English football at the age of just 17, earning his league debut in a 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Blackpool suffered consecutive relegations down to League Two, with Osayi-Samuel continuing to earn valuable first team experience, eventually helping the club gain promotion back to the third division.

However, he departed for QPR after the start of the 2017-18 campaign, earning the jump back up to the Championship.

He gradually became an important part of the Hoops' side before departing midway through the 2020-21 season, moving to Fenerbahce on a permanent basis.

Osayi-Samuel could be smart addition at Leeds

Leeds have had serious issues at full-back this season, so it comes as no surprise that the club is being linked with signings in that area. Currently, Rasmus Kristensen will be the only senior contracted right-back at the club, and he's currently on loan with Roma.

Osayi-Samuel has English football experience from his time at Blackpool and QPR, and has refined his game with top flight game time in Turkey.

A return to England in the summer seems a distinct possibility now, with a number of clubs being linked with his signature.

Osayi-Samuel has also earned plenty of international experience, including at AFCON earlier this year, which would make him a strong addition to the dressing room.