Highlights Leeds United are eyeing Fenerbahce's Bright Osayi-Samuel, who offers versatility and adds depth to the squad.

Osayi-Samuel has transitioned from winger to full-back and may be a vital asset with his experience in the EFL.

His potential addition to Leeds could help strengthen the team in either the Premier League or the Championship.

Leeds United are reportedly continuing to keep tabs on Fenerbahce wide man Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to Aksam.

During the summer, the Whites were linked with the Nigerian via A Spor, with AFC Bournemouth also interested in the former Queens Park Rangers winger. Osayi-Samuel could be set for a return to England at some stage, with Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers both thought to be tracking the player as well.

The 26-year-old is currently with Turkish giants Fenerbahce, having joined them from QPR in January 2021, but he has a wealth of experience in the EFL, having played 109 times in the Championship for Blackpool and QPR, scoring 11 times and assisting a further 13.

Predominantly, he played as a winger in England, but in Turkey he has been deployed as more of a wing-back or full-back. Osayi-Samuel has been a regular starter for them since his arrival, and has featured 126 times for Fenerbahce, scoring six times and assisting a further 11.

He is a full Nigerian international with eight caps so far for his country, featuring regularly at AFCON but was an unused substitute during the defeat in the final to Ivory Coast. Osayi-Samuel signed a four-and-a-half year deal until the summer of 2025, meaning he has just one year now remaining on his contract with Fenerbahce this summer.

Bright Osayi-Samuel's career stats - as per Transfermarkt 07/03/24* Club Appearances Goals Assists Blackpool 79 5 6 QPR 115 13 13 Fenerbahce 126 6 11 Nigeria 14 0 1

Carlton Palmer: Osayi-Samuel good solution to Leeds departures

Ex-England international and Leeds midfielder, Carlton Palmer, believes Osayi-Samuel would be a good addition for Leeds, especially with interest in some of Leeds' wide players.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Leeds, Crystal Palace, and Wolves are all enquiring about Fenerbahce's Osayi-Samuel.

"He previously featured in the EFL with QPR, who were disappointed to let him depart in 2021 to go to Turkey. He's then continued to play particularly well for Fenerbahce.

"With the futures of [Crysencio] Summerville and [Willy] Gnonto unclear at this moment in time, even if they get back to the Premier League there may be big offers for the pair, and Leeds may be forced to sell one or both.

"Bright-Osayi Samuel could be a good option, he can operate on both flanks and is very capable in the Championship, as was proven before.

"He's done very well at Fenerbahce, and Leeds are keeping tabs on him, so it'll be interesting to see.

"At the moment, Leeds are pushing hard for promotion to the Premier League, and should they get there, they will have a lot of work to do.

"If they don't? Summerville and Gnonto will leave, and Osayi-Samuel would be a good option for them in the Championship next season."

Bright Osayi-Samuel profile

Registering three goals and four assists in 26 competitive appearances this term for his current team as a right-back, he has been an asset both offensively and defensively.

However, he is not the attack-minded winger he once was in the second tier, and has developed into a marauding full-back, so he would almost certainly be signed as a player to play behind a winger in Leeds' set up and overlap them.

Farke operates with one full-back acting higher and wider than the other, as the opposite player will invert into central spaces. That style of play could accommodate Osayi-Samuel with a defensive-minded left-back paired with him.

However, he won't be replacing Gnonto or Summerville, even if they depart, but Osayi-Smuel could be a useful player irrespective of the division Leeds are in, when taking into account his strong versatility, which could be an asset for the Whites.

Many of their full-back options are out of contract this summer, or in on loan in Connor Roberts' case, highlighting the need for plenty of reinforcements and different profiles in those areas.