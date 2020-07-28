Leeds United attention drifting to £15m deal amid Ben White uncertainty

Leeds United are reportedly looking to bring in Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth this summer as Marcelo Bielsa looks to bolster his squad ahead of the Whites’ Premier League return.

The 22-year-old has struggled to nail down a starting spot in the Spurs line-up since signing from Argentinian side Estudiantes three years ago and has not played a minute of football for the North Londoners since the turn of the year with Leeds now preparing to offer an escape route, according to The Sun.

At Elland Road, the future of highly-rated centre-back Ben White remains unclear after the youngster impressed during his season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. It is not yet known whether the Seagulls will allow him to leave again next term.

However, the report states that Leeds will look to bring in Foyth regardless of whether White leaves or not, given the clubs lack of cover in that position.

Other than White, captain Liam Cooper and 31-year-old Gaetano Berardi remain the only options available to Bielsa as things stand so it is no surprise that at least one new central defender is on their list.

The verdict

Being a compatriot of Marcelo Bielsa’s, it is likely Foyth would jump at the chance to move to Elland Road to learn under one of his country’s most iconic footballing figures.

Leeds were able to get away with having three centre-backs on their books last season but they will need options and competition if they are to make the step up in class to the Premier League.

Foyth, whilst he has not kicked on as much as many had hoped at Spurs, could well prove a great signing. Comfortable with the ball at this feet and still 22, he definitely fits the mould that Marcelo Bielsa has worked in at Elland Road.