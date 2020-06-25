Leeds United at risk of key off-field exit

Victor Orta has emerged as a candidate for the technical director role at RB Leipzig, with Leeds United at risk of losing the man who helped to bring Marcelo Bielsa to Elland Road.

Leeds have used Orta as the man to oversee their transfers since the takeover of Andrea Radrizzani in the summer of 2017, with Orta bringing a host of talented players to Elland Road alongside Bielsa.

According to The Independent, RB Leipzig are keen on luring Orta away from Elland Road, with a view to him becoming their technical director.

Recently, Orta was key in prizing Jean-Kevin Augustin away from Leipzig on loan, with the striker arriving at Elland Road on loan for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign.

Since Orta’s appointment as Director of Football at Leeds, Radrizzani has overseen a project in West Yorkshire that has the Whites on the cusp of the Premier League.

Bielsa’s appointment, which Orta played a role in, has transformed the club from mid-table strugglers into automatic promotion contenders.

Last year, Leeds finished third under Bielsa and reached the play-off semi-finals. And, this time around they are back for more and challenging West Brom for the title with eight games remaining.

The Verdict

Orta has done some mixed work with Leeds over the last three years. Good players have been signed, but also some that have been miles off the pace of the Championship.

However, his influence in bringing Marcelo Bielsa to Elland Road has been massive and Leeds fans will be forever indebt to him for that if the Argentine gets them promoted.

Leipzig might appeal to him, but so to might a role in helping Leeds build to establish themselves in the Premier League.

Either way, it is a big decision for Orta.

