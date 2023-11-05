Highlights Leeds United's success in the Championship can be attributed to their strategic decision to offload high-earning players and replace them with young, talented individuals with room for growth.

Three Leeds players, Ethan Ampadu, Crysencio Summerville, and Wilfried Gnonto, are attracting interest from Premier League clubs due to their impressive performances this season.

While Ampadu and Summerville have excelled, Gnonto has struggled to make a significant impact and may be considered for a potential sale in the upcoming January transfer window.

When relegated from the Premier League, some clubs do not adapt to Championship football as well as others - see Watford and Norwich City last season who both dropped back into the second tier and couldn't even make the play-off spots at the end of the season.

And despite a struggle in the opening few weeks of the 2023-24 season, Leeds United have now found their feet under a promotion-winning head coach in the form of Daniel Farke, and having won four of their last five league matches they are the best of the rest behind Leicester City and Ipswich Town right now.

What has helped Leeds is that they got rid of a lot of high earners - whether that was permanently or on loan - over the summer and perhaps players that really didn't want to play in the Championship, and for the most part have replaced them with either young players or individuals in their mid-20's who still have improvement left in them.

The right balance seems to have been struck over the summer by the United hierarchy, and the on-field performances are attracting attention from scouts.

According to a report from Football Insider, Leeds trio Ethan Ampadu, Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto are all attracting interest from top flight English clubs ahead of the January transfer window, which opens for business in two months time, and their performances and reputations combined means it's no surprise that any of the three are being watched.

Since his arrival from Chelsea over the summer, Ampadu has anchored Farke's midfield superbly and is among the Championship's best midfielders, whilst Summerville is really taking the division apart with six goals and four assists in 11 matches, showing a more consistent side to his game with the drop in division.

Perhaps the odd one out though is Gnonto, who hasn't had the same effect as others in the first-team.

Wilfried Gnonto's 2023-24 season so far

Was it to be expected? The Italian forward didn't exactly have the most ideal starts to the season, but it was all his own doing as after appearing in the opening match against Cardiff, he missed the next three games due to a dispute with the club, refusing to play and handing in a transfer request as they would not accept offers from Everton for his services.

The situation was sorted out before the end of August and Gnonto was back in the starting 11 before the transfer window closed, scoring his first goal of the season in the 4-3 win over Ipswich, but that's about as much as the 19-year-old has done.

Granted, Gnonto did suffer an ankle injury against Hull City in September that kept him out for a number of weeks, but he still has not had the expected impact - in-fact you could argue that Summerville has overshadowed him in that department.

In Leeds' last three matches, Gnonto has started just once, with Farke opting for his two wingers in the other two matches to be Summerville and Dan James, and with Jaidon Anthony also in the mix as well, the teenager's expected importance has somewhat waned.

Remember, this is a player that Leeds fought tooth and nail to keep, and considering he had four years left on his contract at Elland Road, there was no rush to sell for anything other than a premium price.

Two months later though, and you could argue that Gnonto being sold in January for the right price wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.

Should Leeds cash in on Wilfried Gnonto?

Summerville and James look to be guaranteed starters from now on unless Farke starts to use squad rotation, and that could mean that Gnonto wouldn't mind an exit in January if there are interested parties.

Leeds' valuation of the forward is pretty much an unknown, but they turned down offers in the region of £25 million from the Toffees in the summer - a big price for a player that only scored twice in the Premier League.

And whilst Ampadu and Summerville look to be indispensable going into the second half of the season, Gnonto's potential departure from West Yorkshire looks to make a lot more sense now than it did back in August, and funds from his potential exit could go a long way to helping other areas of the team.

Despite his dwindling effectiveness so far in the current campaign, Gnonto will of course still have a role to play in Leeds' bid for promotion as he's far too talented to just take a back seat, but it's unlikely that Leeds will stand their ground as much as they did a few months prior if Gnonto shows signs that he wants to leave again.