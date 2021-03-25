Leeds United? Arsenal? The potential paths for Ivan Toney amid transfer speculation

It’s fair to say that it’s been an outstanding season so far for Ivan Toney.

Since joining Brentford from Peterborough back in the summer transfer window, Toney has scored 28 league goals in just 36 league appearances for the Bees, playing a key role in their push for promotion to the Premier League.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, there has been plenty of speculation around the future of the striker as we approach the summer transfer window, but just what could the future hold for Toney next season, depending on the decisions he makes over the coming months?

Here, we’ve taken a look at the potential options that could be available to Toney come the end of the current campaign, and what they might have in store for him.

Arsenal

One of those reported to be interested in Toney who will no doubt be appealing to the striker, is Arsenal.

The size of the club means this would undoubtedly be an intriguing prospect for the striker, particularly with the opportunities to compete at the very top level it could offer him.

However, with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette already at the club, game time at The Emirates could be hard to come by for Toney, while the Gunners recent history suggests this move might not be quite as lucrative from a footballing perspective as it once was.

Leeds United

Another club said to have expressed an interest in a potential move for Toney, are Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have settled back into life in the Premier League brilliantly this season, and the opportunity to work under the highly rated Argentine at a club looking to climb up the top-flight standings in years to come will surely be tempting.

Indeed, with Patrick Bamford the only senior centre forward option currently at Elland Road, Toney could also back himself to get a decent amount of game time in Yorkshire, as cover and competition for the 27-year-old.

West Ham

Another supposedly interested club where Toney may well back himself to compete for regular football, is West Ham.

With Michail Antonio, who does have something of a history of injury issues, the Hammers’ only current recognised senior striker, this too is a move that could see Toney compete for first-team opportunities at Premier League level.

Indeed, with David Moyes’ side competing for a place in the Champions League this season, that chance to play in European football next season, means this could be a move well worth considering for the 25-year-old.

Brentford

Of course, another option that Toney could have for next season, is to simply stay where he is at Brentford.

Even come the end of the campaign, there will still be four years remaining on Toney’s contract with the Bees, putting the club in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for their key man, who they will surely not want to lose on the cheap.

Indeed, if they are able to win promotion to the Premier League for next season, then there may be very little reason for Toney to leave Brentford this summer, which would no doubt give him the opportunity to show what he can do as a club’s first choice striker in English football’s top-flight.