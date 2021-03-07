Leeds United, Arsenal and West Ham handed blow in race for £30m-rated EFL player

Leeds United, Arsenal, West Ham United, Wolves and Leicester City are all set to battle for £30 million-rated Brentford striker Ivan Toney but the Bees are not looking to sell, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The Bees signed Toney as a replacement for Ollie Watkins in the summer and he has been sensational so far, already surpassing his predecessor’s goal and assists tally from last term.

The 24-year-old is the Championship top scorer, having found the net 25 times, while only Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia has added more than his nine assists.

Toney’s staggering form appears to have turned heads in the Premier League, with TEAMtalk reporting that Leeds, Arsenal, Wolves, Leicester City, and West Ham are all keen.

The report claims that the Bees are set to slap a £30 million asking price on the EFL marksman – a higher fee than they sold Watkins for last term – and that the trio making enquiries were expecting the valuation to be in that region.

It is understood, however, that Brentford are not looking to sell him and won’t open negotiations with the interested parties, with the west London club promising the player a big new deal if they’re promoted.

The Verdict

It seems the race is hotting up for Toney as the summer approaches and it’s clear why there are so many sides interested.

He has dominated the Championship in what is his first year at the level and proven that he’s ready for a chance in the Premier League.

Toney’s physicality, finishing, and cleverness seem to indicate that he could be a perfect fit for the top flight and clearly, he won’t be short of suitors at that level.

The 24-year-old’s future could well be dictated by whether Brentford secure promotion – though it seems he will be a Premier League player next term, with or without them.