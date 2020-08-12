Leeds United arrival imminent

Cody Drameh is expected to complete his move to Leeds United today, according to Sky Sports.

Leeds look to have lured the young right-back away from Premier League rivals Fulham ahead of both clubs returning to the top-flight of English football.

Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (12/08, 14:05), have confirmed that the deal for Drameh to sign for Leeds is imminent, with the Whites expected to announce the arrival of the young full-back later today.

The initial bid for Drameh was around the £400k mark, but this same outlet suggested that the financial package could be around £1m earlier in the week.

Drameh has built up his reputation in Fulham’s under-23 side, with the 18-year-old a regular creator of goals and solid defender.

However, he’s struggled to break into Scott Parker’s set-up at Craven Cottage, which has increased his desire to move to Leeds, who have proven under Marcelo Bielsa that they will lean heavily on their production line.

Leif Davis, Jordan Stevens and Pascal Struijk are all examples of players who have joined Leeds from elsewhere and then featured under Bielsa in the last two seasons.

That trio were involved regularly during the Championship run-in as Leeds won the Championship title by 10 points.

The Verdict

This looks a great piece of business for Leeds.

Whilst it is important for the Whites to strengthen their first-team this summer, there is a need to strengthen with youth too.

Drameh is a great talent, who at 18 has his best years ahead of him and can only get better under Bielsa.

He will push Luke Ayling in the coming years and might even allow Leeds’ vice-captain to move into a centre-back role.

