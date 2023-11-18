Highlights Leeds United landed a bargain deal by signing Luke Ayling for just £200,000 from Bristol City in 2016.

Ayling has been a key player for Leeds, contributing goals and assists from right back and even captaining the team in the Premier League.

Despite his age, Ayling's ability and experience continue to benefit Leeds, making Bristol City's decision to let him go for such a low fee a major mistake.

Every club in the EFL is likely to have some transfers they look back on with regret.

With just how much business clubs do these days, it is impossible to get everything right, and as such, clubs in the EFL all likely have a few howlers in their locker.

At the same time, that must make it even more satisfying for a club when they do get things right.

With that said, one historical deal that will surely conjure up mixed feelings for the two clubs involved in the deal revolves around Luke Ayling.

Indeed, Leeds United will surely look back on the deal as being a complete bargain, whereas Bristol City must be ruing letting him go for such a relatively small figure.

How much did Leeds United pay Bristol City for Luke Ayling?

According to reports, Bristol City boss Lee Johnson let Ayling go for just £200,000.

Reflecting on the transfer in 2020, Ayling told The Athletic, via BristolLive: "I had a good first season and played every game under Steve Cotterill but then I got injured, Cotts got the sack (in January 2016) and Lee Johnson came in,"

"I knew pretty much from the off that things weren't going to go well - from things around the training ground and things (Johnson) said to me.

"I was out of the squad or I was on the bench, sometimes getting the last five minutes of games.

"I knew I had to move to get football. I just never expected it to be Leeds, to be honest.

"As it happened, I started the first game of the (2016/17) season I left and played well. Then, on the Tuesday, they said, 'Look, you're getting sold'. 'Okay. Fair enough'."

Leeds are still benefiting from Lee Johnson mistake

Despite his surprise at moving to Leeds, Ayling went on and continues to have a big impact at Elland Road.

When fit, he has continuously been a regular for the club, and played an important role under Marcelo Bielsa, contributing goals and assists from right back in the Championship under the Argentinian.

Ayling also featured plentifully in the Premier League, when fit, often skippering the side, too.

Luke Ayling's Leeds United career by season, according to Transfermarkt Season Leeds' division Played (All Competitions) Goals Assists Leeds' finishing position 2016/17 Championship 43 - 3 7th 2017/18 Championship 31 - 2 13th 2018/19 Championship 42 2 6 3rd 2019/20 Championship 37 4 5 1st 2020/21 Premier League 38 - - 9th 2021/22 Premier League 29 2 2 17th 2022/23 Premier League 33 2 2 19th 2023/24 Championship 14 1 1 3rd (currently) Stats correct as of 18/11/23

He has also done that on several occasions this season, where he has so far made 14 appearances for the Whites, albeit a fair few of them have been from the bench.

At 32, and given Leeds' options, it is perhaps not wise to play Ayling week in, week out, but the club no doubt continue to benefit from his ability and experience at this stage.

Indeed, then, having paid just £200,000 for his signature back in 2016, Leeds are still benefitting from Lee Johnson and Bristol City's mistake of letting him go for so little.