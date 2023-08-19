Highlights Leeds United are interested in signing Cameron Archer from Aston Villa as they struggle to find a consistent goal scorer.

Archer has attracted attention from multiple clubs, including Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.

Leeds should prioritize signing Archer over other potential targets like Josh Sargent, as he has proven his ability to score consistently at this level.

Leeds United are set to join the race to sign Cameron Archer from Aston Villa.

According to Football Insider, the forward has been identified as a potential transfer target by the Whites.

Leeds have made a slow start to life back in the Championship, earning just two points from their opening three fixtures.

A 1-1 draw with West Brom at Elland Road on Friday night continued Leeds’ underwhelming return to the second tier.

A total of three goals from three games, and numerous good chances being missed, has highlighted the lack of a consistent goal scorer for Daniel Farke’s side.

Who is interested in Cameron Archer?

This has led to Leeds being linked with a number of possible new arrivals, including Archer.

But they face competition for the 21-year-old, who has been put up for sale by the Premier League side.

It is understood that Sheffield United have already seen a bid worth £10 million rejected by Villa in recent weeks.

The Blades are looking to replace Iliman Ndiaye in their attack after the forward departed for Marseille earlier in the window.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough have also been linked with a move for Archer after his successful loan spell at the Riverside earlier this year.

The striker spent the second half of the previous campaign with Michael Carrick’s side, where he scored 11 and assisted six from 20 league appearances.

His impressive performances have now caught the attention of several clubs, who are looking to sign Archer on a permanent basis.

Who else are Leeds United interested in signing this summer?

Farke has been linked with two moves for former players of his, with Josh Sargent and Kenny McLean both being considered by the Yorkshire club.

Sargent could help solve the issue up front, with the US international now an experienced English football striker.

He bagged 13 goals in the second tier last year, proving he can contribute up front on a somewhat consistent basis.

Meanwhile, McLean is being targeted as a potential replacement for Tyler Adams, who is on the verge of completing a move to Bournemouth.

With under two weeks now remaining in the transfer window, time is running out for Leeds to complete any deals.

Farke will be hoping to lead the team to automatic promotion this year, but reinforcements will be needed in order to carry out that goal.

Next up for Leeds is a clash against Ipswich Town on 26 August.

Should Leeds United pursue a move for Cameron Archer?

Archer would be a great addition to the Leeds squad, all things considered.

The team is struggling for goals and Archer has proven he can score consistently at this level.

The competition that they face to his signature is fierce, and Leeds will likely have to push the boat out on the fee involved to secure a deal.

However, the youngster has proven his talent and he could be a great long-term solution to an issue that would cost the team promotion if not addressed within the next couple of weeks.

If it comes down to signing Sargent or Archer, the choice to sign the Villa forward should be obvious.