The Daily Mail are reporting that a number of players could leave Leeds United on loan this summer, due to relegation clauses in their contracts.

They say that the Whites "are braced for a potential exodus of players after their relegation from the Premier League led to clauses being triggered in a number of contracts."

They claim that Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, and Illan Meslier are three of the players with this clause inserted into their deal.

The news comes with Diego Llorente closing in on another loan deal to AS Roma, and Rasmus Kristensen continuing to discuss joining him at Jose Mourinho's side, too.

A number of players were expected to leave Elland Road this summer, especially for those who have spent their careers as top flight players, or who have reputation at international level.

For the good of their career, many would be seeking new pastures, but the news regarding loans has complicated matters for the new-look Leeds hierarchy under the ownership of 49ers Enterprises.

How bad is the situation at Leeds?

Obviously, the Whites will be seeking an immediate return to the top-flight, following a relegation that ended their three-year stint as a Premier League club.

That means retaining a good chunk of their first-team players, and adding to it with replacements of high quality to get them out of the division.

The presence of the loan clauses makes raising funds to source replacements even more difficult. Of course, Leeds can lean on their parachute payments, but they also need to bring in fees for their top players.

Loaning them doesn't help Leeds in the short-term, where cash is the primary thing required to help get them promoted. It may be a good long-term option if some individuals come back to Elland Road with Leeds back in the top-flight, but to get there they need immediate financial injection this summer.

It also now weakens Leeds' hand in negotiations, because if a team does want to buy any player with a loan clause, then they can keep the price low in their bidding process, knowing they can simply loan them for a season instead if necessary.

It's absolutely a disastrous clause to insert into any players' deal, let alone for multiple individuals in the senior squad, as has been reported.

It could turn out not to be true, but if it is, then it is a major blunder from Leeds' former director of football Victor Orta, and also Andrea Radrizzani as well.

The only small positive is if Leeds go up next season, then a number of the returning players will be ready for top-flight action straight away, having had their wages covered elsewhere for Leeds' 2023/24 Championship campaign.

That is a minor victory in this, and Leeds fans will have to hope that 49ers Enterprises have deep pockets if there are to be multiple loaned out players during this window.