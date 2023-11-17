Highlights Leeds United are confident of keeping 17-year-old Archie Gray despite interest from Liverpool and Everton.

Gray has made a significant impact in his first season, playing 17 games and starting 13 in the Championship.

His versatility as a midfielder and right-back has caught the attention of many clubs, making him a valuable prospect.

Leeds United are confident of retaining the services of 17-year-old Archie Gray despite the interest of Premier League giants Liverpool and Everton, according to Football Insider.

The midfielder who has also featured at right-back, has made his first-team breakthrough for the Whites this season following their relegation from the Premier League, playing 17 games in all competitions, which has included 13 Championship starts.

A host of Premier League and European clubs have been interested in Gray, with the likes of Liverpool, Everton, Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Newcastle United and even Borussia Dortmund holding an interest in the Durham-born prospect, according to Teamtalk.

Leeds value the 17-year-old at between £30million and £40million and will be doing everything they can to keep hold of the talented youngster. A source at Leeds indicated to Football Insider that Leeds won't cash in on the player in January or next summer as they look to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

How has Archie Gray performed for Leeds United this season?

Gray started Leeds' first seven league games this season, and he's featured in all but one of their league fixtures this season, missing their 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town last month, where he remained on the bench. In total, he's made 15 Championship appearances, with 13 of them being starts. This is an incredible feat for a 17-year-old who was yet to make his first-team bow come the start of the season.

The West Yorkshire-based side are currently third in the Championship and if they're to make an immediate return to the Premier League, Gray will have a big role to play.

According to Sofascore, Gray averages 46.2 touches a game, has an 81% passing success rate, averages 2.3 tackles per game and has a 54% win rate in all duels.

These are impressive stats for the young man who has made a seamless transition to senior men's football.

Why are so many clubs interested in Archie Gray?

His impressive performances at Championship level have got many top clubs on red alert. His versatility means he's capable of playing in the centre of the park and at right back, making him even more appealing to potential suitors.

Gray has made eight starts in midfield and has more recently made five at right-back, showing he's equally adept in the two positions.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke commented on his versatility, telling Leeds Live, "He is capable to play in different positions because of his skills and that's definitely great value. He can play the full-back position, I think his natural position is obviously the midfield but we will see how his position develops over the next months and years.

"We don't play him there just to develop him, it's more we've got the feeling for this game, we need a player there who is capable to handle the pace and the speed and the mobility of the opponent's wingers."

There's no doubt that Gray has a very bright future in the game, but for now it seems like his main focus is getting his boyhood club back to the Premier League, much to the relief of the Elland Road faithful.