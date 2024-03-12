Highlights Bellingham shines with 21 goals and nine assists for Real Madrid, and stands out in the Champions League.

Gray has promising stats at Leeds and a similar career trajectory to Bellingham.

Gray should be advised to consider Dortmund for development and avoid premature moves to top English clubs.

Jude Bellingham has arguably been Europe's standout player so far this season.

In a Real Madrid team who are top of La Liga and through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Bellingham has scored 21 goals and laid on nine assists in all competitions.

His assist for Vinícius Jr against RB Leipzig meant he became the first English player since Steven Gerrard in 2007/08 to both score and assist four goals or more in a single Champions League campaign.

Doing all this at the age of 20 during his first season at the Santiago Bernabéu is nothing short of astonishing.

It all started for Bellingham when he was 16 playing as a regular for Birmingham City in the Championship during the 2019/20 season.

Fast-forward four years, another English teenage talent is lighting up the Championship in the form of Archie Gray at Leeds United, and he's arguably further on in his journey than Bellingham was back then.

This is a big statement, but when we consider that Birmingham finished in 20th place in 2019/20, while Leeds are currently chasing automatic promotion, it sheds some more light on the claim.

Bellingham chipped in with four goals and two assists in his breakthrough season at St Andrew's. So far this campaign, Gray has one goal and two assists, and he could equal Bellingham's goal involvement tally by May, although having his strike against Leicester City ruled an own goal does not help his cause.

In the summer of 2020, Bellingham weighed up his options and moved to Borussia Dortmund just after he turned 17. Following three impressive seasons in Germany, Bellingham then moved to Madrid.

Already, Gray has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Manchester United. The Leeds star was also reportedly on the radar of German giants Dortmund back in January, as reported by ESPN.

It was the same situation for Bellingham in 2020, and in the end, he made the correct choice for his career. If you were advising Gray, you'd encourage him to do the same thing.

Comparing Gray and Bellingham

Bellingham was given the number 22 at Birmingham for a special reason.

In April 2021, Birmingham's head of academy, Mike Dodds, explained this via talkSPORT: "He would have been about 13 or 14 and like most boys that age, they want to be a No 10.

"And I remember, we sat down with him and we said, 'we think you're doing yourself a disservice, we think you can do all of it'. So we came up with, 'we think you can be a 22'.

"His eyes lit up and we knew had hooked him from then on in!

"We said we thought he could be a holding midfielder, or a four. We thought he could be a box-to-box, which is an eight. And we thought he could be a scorer and a creator, so a 10."

Interestingly, Gray also wears the number 22 at Leeds.

In Leeds' 3-2 defeat against Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge, we saw such qualities from Gray as he gave Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernández the runaround in the middle of the park.

The South American pair cost a combined fee of over £200m, but Gray showed he could more than just compete with them.

To top it all off, midfield isn't even his most regular position right now.

After starting the season in the engine room, Daniel Farke moved him to right-back in October – a position where he has had a run in the team, playing as a modern day inverted full-back. Despite this, Farke believes that in the future he will become a top quality midfield player – just like Bellingham is.

Jude Bellingham vs. Archie Gray Championship Stats Player and season Minutes played Goals Assists Pass success (%) Average key passes per game Average dribbles per game Jude Bellingham (2019/20) 2,710 4 2 75% 0.7 1.1 Archie Gray (2023/24) 2,862 1* 2 84% 0.4 1.1

Stats: via WhoScored.com

Bellingham developed at Dortmund along the right lines, and if he makes the switch to Germany, Gray could enjoy the same journey.

Germany is a better place to develop than England

Away from the constant pressure of being England's golden boy, life in Germany and Spain is far more relaxed off the pitch for Bellingham.

Such an environment will give him better conditions to help him thrive.

Gray turns 18 this week, but he's already used to the high pressure as he's going to be involved in a promotion chase with Leeds. He has also shown the ability to step up to the plate when his side need him the most - against league leaders Leicester City two weeks ago, Gray put Leeds 2-1 up with 10 minutes left to play via the aforementioned deflected strike.

There's no doubt that this moment was a huge one in helping him win the club's Player of the Month award for February as well as the PFA Fans' Championship Player of the Month Award.

At the end of this season, Europe's biggest clubs will be chasing him, if they aren't already.

Should an offer come in from abroad, namely Dortmund as has been previously touted, Gray should go there if he is to leave Leeds.

Liverpool won't be able to guarantee him enough first-team football with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley, and Manchester United is just not the right environment for him.

Related Don Goodman is bang on with Archie Gray transfer claim involving Man Utd: View Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman discussed the early rise of Archie Gray and a possible transfer to Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho, who also signed for Dortmund as a 17-year-old in 2017, went to Manchester United four years later. After developing into one of the most exciting talents in Europe, Sancho's career crashed at Old Trafford.

Bellingham also might have ended up a United player in 2020.

On the latest episode of The Overlap Podcast, former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about when he tried to sign Bellingham.

The Norwegian said: "Jude, he was in the building. You can't ask for a lot more for a midfielder, I was there, obviously, as the manager.

"Sir Alex [Ferguson] was there, Roy [Keane] should have been there, Bryan Robson and Eric Cantona were all there that day when he came to the club.

"We all spoke to him and we sold it as well as he could. But he knew what he wanted, X amount of minutes in the first team.

"He was 17 at the time, and he was the most mature 17-year-old I’ve ever met in my life, he had it all planned out."

It's a good thing for Bellingham that he chose Dortmund over Manchester because the latter would have hindered his development and he wouldn't be where he is right now.

Gray will be a wanted man this summer

This summer, Gray will likely be in the exact same position Bellingham was in 2020 – weighing up several career options as a teenager.

Where he is playing next season largely depends on where Leeds are playing.

If they're playing in the Premier League, he will be fulfilling a dream by representing the club where he has been since the age of eight, at the highest level.

This is something Birmingham couldn't offer Bellingham, hence why he moved on when it was the right time.

But if Leeds are in the Championship, he may consider a move away.

The best move for him, though, wouldn't be to a Premier League club. It would be to Dortmund, away from the lights and pressure that come following a season of hype and a big transfer fee.

If he wants any evidence as to why, he should look no further than Bellingham.