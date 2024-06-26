Highlights Archie Gray's family and agent are happy for the player to stay at Elland Road.

However, the family knows that it would be foolish to reject potential talks with Borussia Dortmund.

There is strong interest in the England youth international.

according to TEAMtalk.

Gray was one of Leeds United's brightest players last term, making the step up to first-team football and becoming a vital first-teamer despite the fact he's only 18 at this stage.

With his performances allowing him to attract plenty of interest, he is one of a number of players who could potentially secure a move away from Elland Road this summer.

Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto are both likely to attract plenty of interest in the coming weeks and months, but Gray could be the club's most valuable asset, with his age, potential and contract situation in mind.

Archie Gray fact file Age 18 Contract expires 2028 2023/24 appearances (all competitions) 52 Goals 1 Assists 2 (Correct as of June 26th, 2024)

The player's deal at Elland Road doesn't expire until 2028, having put pen to paper on an extension earlier this year.

This has put the Whites in an extremely strong negotiating position - and this could allow them to reject high offers this summer as they potentially look to keep hold of their most talented young player.

However, a move can't be ruled out at this stage, with Leeds needing to balance the books this summer following their play-off final defeat against Southampton.

Latest on Archie Gray's situation amid Borussia Dortmund

Not only are Dortmund interested, but Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the mix for him.

Despite this interest, it doesn't seem as though Gray will try and force an exit, with TEAMtalk reporting that the player's family and agent are happy for the 18-year-old to remain at Elland Road at this stage.

This isn't a major surprise considering the Gray family's links to the club.

But this report also states that the youngster's family know they would be foolish to turn down any talks with Dortmund if the German giants make a concrete move for the 18-year-old, something that can't be ruled out considering they took a chance on Jude Bellingham not so long ago.

Interest in Gray is thought to be strong at this point, but teammate Summerville is more likely to leave, as it stands.

Archie Gray could benefit from remaining at Leeds United

Gray could potentially thrive at Dortmund like England international Bellingham did.

However, staying at Leeds would be ideal for the player, who is very familiar with his current environment and could take his game to a new level at Elland Road.

Currently winning plenty of game time under Daniel Farke, it would be a risk for him to move on at this point, unless he's going to be guaranteed game time elsewhere.

However, he probably has the best chance of starting regularly in West Yorkshire, so it would be a surprise if he's willing to move on this summer.

It seems inevitable that the England youth international will move on at some point, but it doesn't feel as though this summer is the right time, with the player still in the early stages of his career.