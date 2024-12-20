Former Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray was in talks with Manchester City over a move to the Etihad Stadium this summer before eventually agreeing to join Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Mail.

It was a manic summer for the teenager. His breakout and first season in professional football launched him onto the radars of many top clubs across Europe.

It was eventually Spurs who reached a £30 million agreement (£5 million less than his reported release clause fee) with Leeds for the 18-year-old, who has been a regular part of Ange Postecoglou's matchday squads this season and made a number of Europa League appearances.

This involvement in the first team was a big part of the selling point of Spurs, especially compared to what the Premier League winners were going to offer.

Manchester City talks with Archie Gray revealed

The Daily Mail have revealed that the young midfielder held talks with Pep Guardiola's side in the summer over a move that would see him join the four-time defending top flight champions.

The idea of working for the Spanish boss was a big plus point for Gray, according to the report by Sami Mokbel, but they admitted in said talks that first-team action wasn't likely to be on the teenager's agenda if he had made the move.

Tottenham, on the other hand, guaranteed that he would be involved much more, and that has proven to be the case.

Archie Gray's Tottenham minutes so far this season Appearances Minutes played Premier League 9 237 Europa League 6 540 EFL Cup 3 270 Source: Transfermarkt - correct as of 20/12/24

A number of other clubs were interested in the Leeds player, including Borussia Dortmund, who are no strangers to purchasing young English midfielders from the Championship, and Liverpool.

Brentford were Spurs' main competitors in acquiring Gray. Before he made his decision to join the north London side, he had completed a medical in west London with the Bees, who were willing to break their transfer record and pay £40 million to the Whites for Gray.

Ultimately, the midfielder was swayed by Spurs' pitch. The third-generation Leeds player did not want to leave his boyhood club, according to The Athletic, but ultimately had to do them a favour by departing in order to spare them of any financial misconduct.

Had Leeds received a more credible offer for Crysencio Summerville earlier in the window, they may not have had to sell their prized possession, the online sports outlet added.

Leeds will be happy to see Archie Gray playing regularly for Spurs

It's always a tough decision to let one of your own go. The academy products that make it into the first-team carry much more importance than a player you may sign for a few million from another club.

They ultimately got a decent deal for him, especially with Joe Rodon coming back the other way for £10 million. Plus, the club he's gone to is maybe the best blend that they could have wanted for his development.

He's being allowed time to grow and get better in the background, but is also being given plenty of opportunities as well. With City, the plan for Gray would have seen him get barely any first-team action, and Brentford may have relied on him quite heavily given his talent, although you'd have backed him to stand up to that test.

It won't be long before we see him in the Premier League more often. That will be a proud moment for his family and his former side.