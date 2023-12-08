Highlights Archie Gray is one of the Championship's brightest young talents and has emerged as a regular player for Leeds United this season.

Despite having a preferred position as a box-to-box midfielder, Gray believes playing in different roles like right-back has helped him understand the game better, citing James Milner as an example.

Gray's impressive breakthrough at a young age and his maturity and intelligence bode well for his career, and Leeds will benefit from his development under Daniel Farke. Promotion to the Premier League is crucial for Leeds to keep him.

Archie Gray has opened up on his preferred position with Leeds United.

The 17-year-old has emerged as one of the Championship’s brightest young talents this season.

The midfielder was handed a debut by Daniel Farke in the opening game of the campaign, and his impressive performances have earned him a regular place in the team.

Gray has featured 18 times in the opening 19 games of the term, with Farke utilising him in multiple roles during that time.

The teenager has played in an advanced midfield role, a deeper position, and also out on the right flank as a full-back.

James Milner comparison

Gray has made a comparison to former Leeds United player James Milner, highlighting the lengthy career he has had while playing in multiple positions over the years.

He believes that playing in these different roles is beneficial to his understanding of the game, even though he does have a preferred position.

“It’s good to learn different perspectives of the game,” said Gray, via the Guardian.

“Playing right-back is allowing me to understand the game even more for when I go back into midfield.

“You see players like James Milner playing different positions every game.

“If I become anywhere near as good as him it would be unbelievable.

“I think my best position will be as a box-to-box midfielder but, as the game is changing, you have to be increasingly adaptable.”

Gray has attracted plenty of transfer interest heading into the January transfer window, with Leeds reportedly placing a £40 million price tag on his future amid suggestions Liverpool are monitoring his progress.

It is expected that the midfielder will remain at Elland Road beyond the winter market, but it highlights the attention he is already receiving at such a young age.

Leeds United league position

He will be hoping to help guide Leeds to promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt this season.

Leeds are currently third in the table, seven points adrift of second place Ipswich Town.

The Whites have won five of their last six games, which has helped to close the gap to the automatic promotion places.

Related Crysencio Summerville reveals why he stayed at Leeds United during the summer The winger spoke out about his summer decision to remain at Elland Road, with the Dutchman feeling Elland Road was the best place for him.

Leaders Leicester City are only eight points ahead, with Farke’s side aiming to close that gap in the coming weeks.

Leeds face a busy schedule to end the year, with the team back in action this weekend after their 3-2 win over Middlesbrough last Saturday.

Next up for the Yorkshire outfit is a trip to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on 9 December.

Gray’s impressive breakthrough

Gray has made an impressive breakthrough at such a young age, and he has shown a lot of maturity for someone only 17.

That will be a very important trait to have, and the self-reflection he shows when talking about his versatility is the kind of intelligence that bodes well for his career.

Working under Farke has seemingly been massively beneficial for his development, which Leeds will be delighted about as it should help strengthen their chances of holding onto him.

But promotion to the Premier League is their biggest asset in that regard, above everything else.