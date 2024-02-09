Highlights Gray has committed his future to Leeds until 2028, putting an end to transfer speculation from Manchester United and Liverpool.

He is focused on helping Leeds get back to the Premier League and has no interest in going elsewhere.

Gray has enjoyed a breakout season, making 28 appearances and proving to be a valuable asset to the team.

Archie Gray has responded to speculation over his Leeds United future.

The teenager was the subject of transfer rumours earlier this season before putting pen to paper on a new contract with the Whites.

It was reported that Manchester United and Liverpool were among the club monitoring the teenager’s progress at Elland Road.

However, Gray put an end to the speculation for the time being by committing his future to Leeds until the summer of 2028.

This will have come as a relief to supporters, who would be disappointed to see such a promising young player depart the club before potentially developing fully into a star.

Gray responds to Leeds transfer speculation

Gray reiterated his commitment to the Yorkshire outfit this week, claiming that his support of the club means he has no interest in going elsewhere.

He has suggested that his focus is on helping Leeds get back to the Premier League, having suffered relegation to the Championship last season.

“I’m a Leeds fan,” said Gray, via the official Leeds United podcast.

“There’s nowhere else I want to be, I wasn’t thinking about anywhere else.

“I just want to play here and enjoy my time here and try to help us get back to where we belong.”

Gray's breakout campaign

Archie Gray appearances - 2023/24 Source: Whoscored.com Competition Appearances Starts Championship 28 26 League Cup 2 2 FA Cup 2 1 Total 32 29

Gray has enjoyed a breakout campaign for Leeds so far this season, appearing in 28 of the team’s opening 30 league games.

The 17-year-old has made 26 starts, and has proven a very useful asset to Daniel Farke since the German’s arrival as manager in the summer.

He initially featured in midfield, before being moved out to right-back by the new manager due to a lack of options in that area.

Gray has transitioned into his new role quite well, and has been relied upon to continue performing as the team chases automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The arrival of Connor Roberts should ease the pressure on the youngster to deliver week-in and week-out, and could see him move back into midfield on a more regular basis.

Leeds United's promotion push

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table following a 1-0 over Bristol City last week.

A goal from Wilfried Gnonto in the early stages of the second half secured an important three points to move above Ipswich Town in the table.

A 4-1 win over Plymouth Argyle midweek also saw the Whites earn their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they will face Chelsea in Stamford Bridge.

Next up for Leeds in the league is a home game against Rotherham United on Saturday.

Gray’s commitment to Leeds is clear

Gray has family ties with Leeds that will make his bond with the club even stronger than most academy graduates.

So it comes as no surprise that he will want to continue competing with Leeds for the time being.

At 17, he should also be in no rush to make the jump to the Premier League as he still has plenty of time to develop his game at Elland Road.

Continuing to work under Farke is the best move Gray can make at this stage of his career.

It's fantastic news for the Whites that the rising star appears to appreciate that.