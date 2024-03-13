Highlights Archie Gray's breakout season with Leeds United has attracted interest from top clubs, holding a potential £40m+ price tag.

Gray has a strong football lineage and has played for England at youth levels, with Scotland vying for his senior allegiance.

Speculations indicate that Gray may choose England over Scotland for senior international play, despite family connections.

Leeds United starlet Archie Gray has been one of the stories of the Championship season, with the recently turned 18-year-old making 40 appearances for the Whites so far.

Relegation was a tough pill to swallow for the club at the end of last season, but the overall reset that followed has benefitted many aspects of the club, and not least the opportunity that has presented itself to Gray in the process, who has become a regular for Daniel Farke.

Gray has taken his chance with both hands and is enjoying his first season as a professional player. He has featured in 40 of Leeds' 43 games so far in all competitions. 10 of his first 12 appearances came from the start and in the centre of the park, but since then, Gray has more recently been utilised as a right-back, starting 24 of the last 31 games in that role, with many other options struggling with injury.

Either way, the youngster has been Leeds' breakout star and continues to rapidly develop, and, naturally, for such a talented youngster, the pace at which Gray is improving has caught the of many of Europe's elite.

Archie Gray transfer latest

It was initially reported that Liverpool hold an interest in signing the Leeds starlet. The Championship side were said to have placed a £40 million price tag on the future of the midfielder, as the club looks to fend off interest from the Premier League and abroad.

Everton and Crystal Palace are two other Premier League sides also said to be keeping tabs on Gray, as they look to bolster their ranks by utilising the EFL for young talent once again. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in the player, as well as European giants Borussia Dortmund. The Whites' historic rivals Man United are another club thought to be keen.

Gray's international future

His family name speaks for itself and to his talent level, as Gray's father, Andy, played for Leeds, and his grandfather, Frank, was a member of the famous Don Revie era at Leeds. Frank also played alongside his brother, Archie's great uncle, Eddie - one of the best and most distinguished figures in the club's history, as he sits seventh in the all-time appearance rankings with 577 games to his name.

Gray has played for England at various youth levels, from the U-15 side all the way through to the U-20 setup - which is the side he has currently represented most recently, although he is also eligible for Scotland.

Despite the starlet's allegiance with England at international youth level, according to TEAMTalk, Scotland are hoping to secure his services for senior international football. They report that his father, Andy, who represented Scotland at senior international level on two occasions, has advised Gray not to rush his decision ahead of the upcoming international fixtures.

The Leeds youngster has many connections to Scotland, as his grandfather, Frank, has 32 Scotland caps while Eddie played for the Tartan Army on 12 occasions.

Archie Gray's Leeds career stats - as per Transfermarkt 12/03/2024 Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 40 0 2 Leeds United U-21 26 2 5 Leeds United U-18 11 2 0 England U-20 1 0 0 England U-19 3 0 0 England U-17 9 1 0 England U-16 8 0 0 England U-15 1 0 0

The likelihood of Gray playing for Scotland

The Yorkshire Evening Post's Joe Donnohue believes that there is a chance Gray is handed a step up from the England U-20 side to the U-21 team instead, and it's seemingly unlikely that he will follow in the footsteps of his father, grandfather, and great uncle.

Of course, it would be great for the Tartan Army to see Gray continue that family legacy, but sticking with England makes far too much sense for a player of his talent, even with talented youngsters such as Kobbie Mainoo, Alex Scott, Adam Wharton, Lewis Miley, and Jobe Bellingham as his competition in midfield over the coming years.

Born in Durham but raised in Harrogate, it is also fairly plausible that Gray feels more English than some of his family, and so will more than likely wish to represent the country he has a greater connection to, even if that is tough for club legend Eddie to take.

In the clip below from earlier in the campaign, Leeds' breakout star admits he will "hopefully" play for England, to the disappointment of his great uncle (1:18 onwards).

It's not quite the romantic story that the senior Grays and Leeds fans of a certain generation want, but it is the one that makes the most sense for Archie Gray and his promising career ahead.