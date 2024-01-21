Highlights Leeds United's young prospect Archie Gray has signed a new long-term contract with the club, securing the possibility of a significant transfer fee in the future.

Gray has had a breakout season and cemented himself as a key player at Leeds.

With Gray now tied to the club until 2028, Leeds hope to keep him for as long as possible and potentially earn a record-breaking transfer fee if he leaves in the future.

With news that one of Leeds United's top young prospects, Archie Gray, has signed a new contract with the club, a huge transfer fee could have been secured for the club in the future.

Gray has burst onto the scene this season, playing nearly every game for Leeds as they seek to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The 17-year-old has been a consistent starter for the side currently in fourth place in the Championship, as the club battle with Southampton and Ipswich Town for a second place finish in the league and automatic promotion to the Premier League.

While his deal with the club was set to expire at the end of next season, Leeds fans will be delighted to see Gray signing a new long-term contract with the club this month.

Archie Gray signs a new contract with Leeds

After a fantastic season that has seen him cement himself as a key player at Leeds, Gray has eased fears he may leave by signing a new contract with the Whites.

The 17-year-old signed an extension to his current deal at Leeds, keeping him tied to the club until 2028. This would make him 21 years of age when that new deal expires, by which time it is likely he will be one of the top players at the club, and hopefully playing in the Premier League.

has

Gray has had a breakout season at Elland Road this season, becoming a key player in the Leeds team. The midfielder have been utilised in a variety of positions, most notably at right-back, where he has impressed in the makeshift role.

Archie Gray Championship Stats 2023-24 - As Per Sofascore Appearances 25 Average Minutes Per Game 84 Goals 0 Assists 1 Shots Per Game 0.4 Touches Per Game 53.1 Key Passes Per Game 0.5 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.9 Possession Lost Per Game 10.4 Tackles per game 2.1 Balls recovered per game 5.4

He has played 25 matches this season, starting 23 times and being subbed on twice. He has been a constant presence in the team, although with his first professional contract expiring next year, Leeds fans were keen to see him signing a new contract with his boyhood club.

With Gray tied down to the Whites until 2028, Leeds will be hoping to keep him at the club as long as possible. Nevertheless, the length of his deal will make signing him harder for interested clubs, which could lead to a record-breaking transfer fee if the 17-year-old does leave Leeds in the next few years.

Related Leeds United set sights on Burnley forward as Wilfried Gnonto sale to Premier League club expected Reports are suggesting that Gnonto is likely to move to a certain London club by the end of the month, with Manuel Benson wanted as his replacement

Gray could be worth more than Raphinha

With incredible performances as a teenager and a new contract secured, Gray could one day challenge Raphinha as the most expensive player in Leeds' history.

Raphinha starred on the wing for Leeds in the Premier League, with his performances earning him a £55 million move to Barcelona in the summer of 2022.

This currently stands as the record transfer ever paid to Leeds, although the money could not stop them from being relegated to the Championship last season.

With his new contract signed and announced, Gray could be the man to beat that record and earn a tidy sum for his hometown club. While it was a huge transfer fee for Raphinha, he has everything it takes to become a top player who will be coveted by many top clubs, with age on his side.

It has not been unusual for clubs to receive big transfer fees for their young talents in recent years. 17-year-old Ryan Sessegnon moved from Fulham to Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 for £25 million, after starring for the London club in the Championship and the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham moved from Birmingham City to Dortmund in 2020 at the age of 17, turning down offers from Manchester United to move in a £20 million deal. Birmingham were struggling financially at the time, so a more financially stable club like Leeds would be able to command a better fee for a talent at that level.

Leeds also have history of selling their homegrown stars for some bumper transfer fees. Kalvin Phillips famously made the move to Manchester City in a £45 million move, which could be eclipsed by Gray if his development continues, and transfer fees increase across the board in football as they have done over the years.