Highlights Leeds United's Archie Gray joins Tottenham Hotspur for £25-30 million.

Gray's transition to the Premier League may be challenging, as recent EFL signings struggled.

Gray's versatility and adaptability could help him succeed at Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou.

Archie Gray was one of the young stars of the EFL last season, starring for Leeds United as they accumulated 90 points in the league and reached the play-off final.

Despite this, the Whites' failure to get promoted meant that they were under pressure to make a lucrative sale in order to comply with financial fair play stipulations.

The 18-year-old was the player selected and on Tuesday, Tottenham Hotspur confirmed that they had agreed to sign the dynamic midfielder for a fee in the region of £40 million, with Joe Rodon heading the other way for £10 million.

For Leeds fans, the departure of such a young talent with a name synonymous with the club will hurt, but the signing of Rodon will at least sweeten the deal somewhat.

Now it is just a case of wishing him well, and fans will be hopeful that Gray does not turn out like some of the other EFL stars who have moved to Spurs for big money.

Gray will want to avoid Ryan Sessegnon's failure

The transition to Premier League football is often not a smooth one for those making the jump from the Championship. But, in recent history, Spurs have not given ample opportunity to those they have signed from the division below, with Djed Spence, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodon all struggling to make the jump from the second tier.

Whilst Leeds' newest recruit and Spence received little opportunity in North London, Sessegnon did get the occasional chance to display his ability on the pitch but never wowed as he struggled to make an impact.

Signed for a similar fee to that of Gray, the multifaceted full-back came with a big reputation after putting in strong performances over a three-year stint at Fulham.

His spell at Craven Cottage saw one particular standout season in 2017-18, where he picked up both the EFL Young Player of the Year and the Championship Player of the Year awards. To earn that, he scored a remarkable 15 goals and provided six assists as he featured in every game of the league campaign.

This seemed like a sure deal for Tottenham then, but after an injury-hit first three seasons, he was still yet to make his mark as Antonio Conte arrived at the club in 2021.

The Italian's arrival did lead to more appearances for Sessegnon, but in a defensively-minded team, it didn't suit his game. As a wing-back, he had to concentrate more on defending than on attacking, which limited his effectiveness in the final third.

Conte continued to play him the following year, but once again a hamstring injury plagued him, and 18 months before his contract was due up, he made his final league appearance for Spurs in a 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

Ryan Sessegnon's Spurs Career Active Years 2019-2024 Appearances 57 Minutes 3,404 Goals 3 Assists 3 Source: Transfrmarkt

Gray will hope his Spurs career follows a different path

At 18-years-old, heading to North London and playing for one of England's biggest clubs will be a daunting prospect. But, having played in front of a packed Elland Road numerous times, you sense that pressure is an environment in which Gray thrives.

In addition, with the strict regime of Conte now over, Tottenham's players have more license to go and express themselves under the more positive and efficacious Ange Postecoglou.

For Gray, this may prove a seamless adaptation and the Spurs midfield has been crying out for a player to play alongside Yves Bissouma in a double pivot.

In addition, his ability to play right-back and the number eight will allow Ange to change his system at will, with versatility being one of the youngster's most critical aspects.

Gray will be wary of the EFL stars that have come before him, but if his confidence remains, then he should prove an astute signing for Tottenham Hotspur.