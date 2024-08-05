Crysencio Summerville's former Leeds United teammates have reacted to the winger's farewell message to the Elland Road faithful, after four impressive years at the club.

The 22-year-old Dutchman moved to Premier League side West Ham United on Saturday, signing a five-year contract with the Hammers in a deal worth over £25 million plus add-ons.

The move comes after a summer filled with transfer rumours for many Leeds players, as they missed out on an instant return to the top-flight in the play-offs, losing 1-0 to Southampton at Wembley in May.

Summerville moved to the Whites in September 2020 from Feyernoord, and was originally a part of the U21 squad, before he was promoted to the senior squad ahead of the 2021/22 season.

He scored 25 goals in 89 games in all competitions for the team, with 19 coming in his final campaign at the club.

Archie Gray and Willy Gnonto react to emotional Instagram post

Summerville took to his Instagram page to thank Leeds' fans for their support, as well as all the players and staff that he worked with during his time at Elland Road.

The winger said: "I came here as a young boy with ambitions and dreams, and faith in what LUFC could mean for my career. I can now proudly say that I couldn't make a better decision 4 years ago. My teammates, coaches, club staff, everyone involved with the club and the powerful Leeds army have made me feel at home and got the best out of me. I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for what you have meant for my development as a player and all the memories we shared. I'll take that with me everywhere I go and you got a special place in my heart.

"I wish you all the best for the coming season and the future. Once again, thank you Leeds family for everything.

"Keep marching on together!"

Crysencio Summerville's 2023/24 Leeds United Season (TransferMarkt) Appearances 49 Goals 21 Assists 10

Both Archie Gray, who also left Leeds this summer for Tottenham Hotspur, and Willy Gnonto left simple messages for their former teammate in the replies to the post. The former commented: "🐐❤️"

While Gnonto left three emojis: "🔗❤️🥲"

Leeds must replace Summerville promptly

Daniel Farke must react quickly to the sale of his talisman, and after receiving such high fee, Leeds have plenty of money to find a new star.

Reports from Voetbal International claim that both the Whites and Birmingham City are tracking NEC Nijmegen's Sontje Hansen, who currently has three years left on his contract.

Hansen was excellent for NEC last season, after leaving Ajax due to a lack of minutes. At 22, he could be the like-for-like replacement that Leeds need to keep them competitive and dangerous out on the wings.

Championship football could entice Hansen, who was involved in 12 goals in 33 games, finding the back of the net as well as assisting his teammates, as his side finished 6th in the league.

Leeds may feel the pressure to make a move for the youngster if other deals do not come off, as they look ahead to their first game of the season on Saturday against Portsmouth.