Leeds United have reportedly approached Maccabi Tel Aviv over a potential January transfer for centre-forward Dor Turgeman.

That's according to Israeli news outlet Sport 5, who claim that Leeds have already made contact with the Israeli champions over a possible move in the winter window.

The 21-year-old striker is contracted with Maccabi Tel Aviv through the 2025/26 season, with the club having the option to extend that by a further 12 months should they wish.

A move to Elland Road would also see Turgeman link up with is national team comrade Manor Solomon, having played together as recently as the November international break when the pair both started in Israel's 0-0 draw with France.

Leeds United make approach for highly-rated Maccabi Tel Aviv striker Turgeman

According to a report from Sport 5, Leeds have made an official approach to Maccabi Tel Aviv over the possibility of signing Turgeman in January after being impressed by his performances.

The report details that the Israeli side would prefer to sell in the summer, however, but this could change in the new year if the Whites produce a strong offer, in which case a deal could develop sooner.

Turgeman doesn't have a release clause in his contract, and it's stated that the Yellows will likely ask for more than €5m euros (approx £4.1m).

MLS side New England Revolution were understood to be showing an interest in signing the young forward in June, but it was reported that the player preferred a move to Europe instead.

Turgeman would boost Daniel Farke's striking depth ahead of Leeds' promotion push

Whilst Joel Piroe has performed solidly in his role of being the main man leading the Leeds line so far this season, the strength in depth behind him does appear to be running rather thin for Farke.

Patrick Bamford has struggled to make an impact for the Whites this season, and looks like a candidate for a January move, whilst youngster Mateo Joseph has shown flashes of his talent and potential, but his lack of experience and rawness has still evidenced itself on occasions this term.

Joe Gelhardt looks to be out in the Leeds cold, and appears to be another player who needs to move on in January, and so whilst Piroe is a quality player at Championship level, an injury to him would leave the centre-forward position in a real precarious position.

Therefore, it's should be no surprise to see Farke wanting to reinforce his strike department in the winter window, and Turgeman looks a real talent both for the now, and for the future.

A two-footed, versatile forward, the Israeli international flaunts a number of traits at a level that instantly catches the eye for a player of his age. He's a powerful and skillful dribbler with a strong first touch, he possesses a venomous strike with either foot, and looks a real threat in the air too.

Turgeman's Maccabi Tel Aviv career stats (as of 05/12/24) - per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 24/25 17 9 4 23/24 50 12 2 22/23 16 1 0 20/21 3 0 0

Turgeman has the profile of a forward player that Farke could mold into whatever he wants, and if the price-tag is sitting at around the £4-5m mark, that could be a real bargain if he can translate his talent and potential to English football.