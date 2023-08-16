Highlights Tyler Adams was spotted at Leeds United training, seemingly scuppering a potential move to Bournemouth. The release clause expired.

Players galore are leaving Leeds United at present - though it appears that Tyler Adams will not be a part of that bracket just now after he was spotted at Thorp Arch on Wednesday.

Over the course of the season, fans of the Whites have seen some of their favourite players exit the club on loan, and with Rodrigo leaving permanently, now may come the time for players such as Wilfried Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra and more to depart.

But one player who may not be is Adams - who, according to The Athletic, was seen at training on Wednesday - scuppering an imminent move to the Premier League.

What's the latest regarding Tyler Adams' future?

The report, by The Athletic's Phil Hay, suggests that Adams' reported £20million release clause had expired - thus making any potential move to Bournemouth void at this point. The report states that whilst Daniel Farke didn't categorically state as such, the manager gave strong hints that release clauses for any of his players have now expired.

To add to that, the American star had been present at Leeds' training ground, Thorp Arch, on Wednesday afternoon.

Hay signed off by saying that Bournemouth's interest didn't seem to have 'developed' in Adams - despite his multiple appearances in the Champions League, Europa League, Bundesliga, Premier League and even the World Cup.

Tyler Adams' move to Chelsea collapses

Chelsea looked set to be completing a move for the midfielder after the departures of multiple of their own this summer, including the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante - to name but a few.

That only left Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka and new man Lesley Ugochukwu as their main men in the middle of the park. However, the astonishing British transfer record signing of Brighton star Moises Caicedo meant that a move for Adams was to be abandoned - especially as they too look set to recruit Southampton star Romeo Lavia.

It's a gutting process for Adams, as he now, if Farke's hints are to be believed, will have to wait for a club to agree a fee with Leeds as opposed to simply paying the release clause whenever they pleased.

Would Tyler Adams have been a good signing for Bournemouth?

Adams would've added a newfound energetic approach in the centre of the park, and alongside newest recruit Alex Scott - who won the Championship Young Player of the Season last time out whilst at Bristol City - you can't ask for much more at a club who only survived against the odds in the top-flight last season.

Meanwhile, should Leeds keep their American star - and contending with Archie Gray, Jamie Shackleton, Darko Gyabi, Ethan Ampadu and Lewis Bate in central midfield, the Whites will be over the moon that they have kept their midfielder for a potential promotion push.