Ao Tanaka has not trained with Fortuna Düsseldorf today, with Leeds United keen on the Japanese international midfielder.

German outlet BILD are reporting that Tanaka has missed training today amid "concrete interest" from another team, which is believed to be Leeds.

Glen Kamara has followed Archie Gray out of Elland Road this summer, leaving a hole that needs filling in Daniel Farke's midfield, and one which Tanaka could plug alongside Joe Rothwell, whilst Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev remain.

Tanaka was a target last summer before Leeds signed Gruev and Kamara instead late in the window. The Japanese international would give the West Yorkshire outfit another dimension if he were to join, with his goalscoring ability and tendency to command a game from the engine room something lacking in Leeds’ squad of late.

As mentioned, Tanaka was said to be gaining interest from the Elland Road outfit last summer, with Leeds apparently tabling a bid that was swiftly rejected.

However, earlier this summer, reports in Japan from sports outlet Hochi claimed that the 25-year-old has several admirers from clubs across Europe ahead of the next campaign, with Farke’s side said to be one of the interested parties.

Premier League side Everton are also rumoured to have been in the mix, as well as Bundesliga duo VfB Stuttgart and reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen. Nothing has materialised yet, but he is also in the last year of his deal in Germany with the second tier side.

Ao Tanaka's career stats - as per Transfermarkt (28/08/24) Team Appearances Goals Assists Kawasaki Frontale 94 10 9 Fortuna Düsseldorf 95 10 8 Japan 27 8 1

Ao Tanaka misses training amid interest from Leeds United

The midfielder has been involved in all four of Düsseldorf's games so far, and played in every minute of each of them in league and cup.

However, he signed a three-year deal with the club upon his arrival, meaning he is now entering the final 12 months of his current contract; a fact that could entice the Whites into making another summer move for the midfielder.

Having been tracking Tanaka for over 12 months, Farke’s side are now said to be in advanced talks with Fortuna Düsseldorf about the transfer of the player, who is said to be keen on the move to England.

The 37-cap Japan international is said to have a release clause in his contract of just £2.65 million. Although there are mixed reports regarding price, as HITC state that the Whites are closing in on an agreement with the German club, with BILD claiming that a €4 million (£3.4 million) asking price has been set.

It is understood that talks between the two clubs are progressing ahead of Friday night’s deadline. However, one stumbling block is reportedly the concerns over finalising personal terms with the player before the market closes.

The latest comes from BILD who are reporting that Tanaka is absent from Fortuna Düsseldorf training today. The midfielder is not said to be on strike, but is instead behaving well; however, has a “concrete” offer on the table.

It's fair to speculate that it could well be Leeds, which BILD are suggesting. Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post has revealed that both Leeds and Farke are aligned and keen on the Japanese international ahead of Friday's deadline.

Leeds United's midfield dilemma will only intensify if Ao Tanaka arrives

Tanaka registered 12 goal contributions for Düsseldorf in 36 appearances in all competitions from midfield, highlighting his contribution towards his team’s attacking output; although he tended to find himself deployed in a deeper role during the season, which is where the Whites need more direct goal output from themselves.

One of Leeds' biggest issues last season was regarding the number of goals scored by midfielder, but a player who is capable of playing deeper but with good distance shooting and ball-striking to spread the goals around the team further must be high on the club's priorities, to help ease the burden on their attacking talent.

Not only did he score regularly for his club side recently, but with eight goals in 27 appearances for his national side, Tanaka has proven he has an eye for goal, as well as being capable of performing on the highest stage as well. He claimed an injury-time goal in a 4-1 demolition of Germany as recently as last September.

Rothwell should be a shrewd loan signing, but given his profile and likely cost in the last year of his deal, it's a no-brainer for Leeds to look into signing Tanaka once again this summer to compete with the Englishman in the No.8 role of Farke's midfield base.

Signing Tanaka at around the £3-4 million mark would be an affordable way to bolster Farke’s current midfield options. He could be an incredibly cost-effective player and bargain at that price in adding something different at the base of midfield.