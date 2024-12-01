Ao Tanaka’s agent Marijo Knez has claimed that he can make it in the Premier League amid his strong run of form at Leeds United.

Tanaka made the switch to the Whites in the summer from German second tier side Dusseldorf, and he has been thriving despite perhaps expecting to be a rotational option in his early days in England.

Injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev have meant that the midfielder has taken on an important role in Daniel Farke’s side in the first half of this campaign.

The 26-year-old has made 15 appearances in the Championship so far this season, with the Yorkshire outfit competing for automatic promotion to the top flight.

Ao Tanaka's midfield stats 2024/25 (as of Dec. 1st) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Minutes Passes Attempted 81.44 Pass Completion (%) 91.40 Progressive Passes 8.14 Progressive Carries 1.03 Successful Take-ons 0.43 Touches in the Opposition Area 0.69 Progressive Passes Received 1.03

Daniel Farke's influence on Ao Tanaka transfer revealed

Knez has opened up on the move to Leeds in the summer, revealing that Farke played a key role in convincing him of the switch to Elland Road.

He has claimed that the Championship side is offering Tanaka the perfect platform to grow and develop as a player.

“Leeds United explained the project to Ao Tanaka very precisely,” Knez told Fussball News.

“Daniel Farke showed him that he was the type of player Leeds needed.

“And Leeds, in turn, offers him an ideal platform to develop.

“A look at the data also shows that. I therefore have to give Farke a lot of praise.

“He has recognised exactly what skills Ao has and how he needs to use them.

“That doesn't mean that the German clubs haven't recognised this potential.

“But a move to a Bundesliga club didn't work out for a variety of reasons.

Leeds United: Ao Tanaka, Premier League claim issued by agent

Knez believes that his client Tanaka has the potential to compete in the Premier League, issuing a warning sign to the club amid their battle for a top two spot.

“I assume [he could play in the Premier League]," Knez added.

“He can be good for a possession team that wants to play neat football with his style.

Related Junior Firpo sets Leeds United contract stance with Premier League ramifications Junior Firpo's contract with Leeds United is set to expire in 2025

“Many observers may soon be asking themselves why he is only playing in the second division.

“I am firmly convinced that he can make it in the Premier League.”

Leeds United are already feeling pressure of promotion chase

Leeds will be under pressure to secure promotion at the second time of asking due to both the financial implications of failure, and the possibility of further player exits.

Tanaka’s agent is already applying some of that pressure here, highlighting just how important Farke’s role is at the club.

The midfielder has made a bright start at Leeds, which has helped massively given the injuries to Ampadu and Gruev.

If he can maintain this level of performance, then Farke’s side will stand a good chance of promotion, which will alleviate any concerns over the player getting itchy to move to the top flight.