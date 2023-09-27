The 2022/23 season is one that the vast majority of those associated with Leeds United may well want to forget in a hurry.

In what was the Elland Road club's third season back in the Premier League, they would suffer relegation out of the top-flight and back into the Championship, with three managers - Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce - all unable to get the best out of a talented squad that seemed to possess some potential, but ultimately underwhelmed.

As is often the case following relegation there was some considerable change to the squad at Elland Road during the summer transfer window.

In total, 16 senior players departed the club either permanently or on loan, while nine more were added to the squad available to the club's newly appointed manager, Daniel Farke.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

But just what effect has the drop down a division, and changes in the squad, had on the wages that the Whites are paying to their players right now?

Here, in order to help find out, we've taken a look at Leeds United's annual wage bill and highest earners, according to Capology, in order to get an estimate of just what the situation is at Elland Road when it comes to salaries at this moment in time.

What is Leeds United's annual wage bill?

As per the figure currently provided by Capology, Leeds United are currently paying their first-team squad £31.771m per year.

That works out at an average of £1.024m per player for the year and equates to a weekly wage bill of £610,891 for the whole squad, with each player being paid an average of £19,709 per week.

By contrast, Leeds' annual wage bill when they were in the Premier League last season, was thought to be £61.074m, working out at a weekly wage bill of £1.174.5m in total.

Consequently, it is evident that the drop down from the Premier League to the Championship for Leeds has also seen their wage bill reduced significantly for the current campaign.

Who is Leeds' highest earner?

Capology states that there are two players who currently sit top of Leeds' highest earners list, with the same weekly salary.

Those two players are both centre-forwards, in the form of Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford.

Rutter joined Leeds from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim back in January, with the Yorkshire club reported to have paid a club record fee thought to be worth up to £36million, on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

The 21-year-old struggled to establish himself at Leeds during the second half of last season, but has impressed in the early stages of this campaign, with two goals and two assists in seven league outings so far.

Bamford meanwhile, has scored 51 times in 153 games for Leeds since he joined from Middlesbrough in 2018, although he has found form and fitness hard to come by in recent years, and is yet to make a competitive appearance this season.

There are still three years remaining on Bamford's contract with Leeds, securing his future at Elland Road until the end of the 2025/26 season.

As per Capology, both Rutter and Bamford are being paid £70,000 a week by Leeds as the club's highest earners, meaning they are making £3.64million per year each with the Yorkshire side.

Last season, it was another centre-forward, Rodrigo, who was the club's highest earner, with the Spaniard said to have been making £100,000 per week, or £5.2million per year. He was one of those to leave the club in the summer, completing a move to Qatari side Al-Rayyan.