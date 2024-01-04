Trailing second-placed Ipswich Town by seven points after the halfway mark of the 2023-24 Championship season, Leeds United may have to add to their squad in the January transfer window after some inconsistent recent performances.

The Whites may have trounced Birmingham City 3-0 on New Year's Day, but that followed back-to-back losses against Preston North End and West Brom, as well as taking just one point from Sunderland and Coventry City before thrashing the Tractor Boys.

There is nothing really wrong with United's attacking output right now but perhaps they could improve in certain areas of the pitch - namely at left-back - but they now have another position that they may need to address thanks to a surprise decision that has been made.

Leeds terminate Tottenham right-back Spence's loan deal

A surprise announcement came from Leeds on Thursday evening announcing that one of the loanees they had signed for the duration of the 2023-24 season - Djed Spence - was heading back to his parent club Tottenham Hotspur half a season early.

There was much excitement when Leeds actually landed Spence after his exploits for Nottingham Forest in their promotion-winning 2021-22 season, but he wasn't really afforded a chance in his debut year with Spurs, spending the second half of it in France on loan with Stade Rennais.

Spence was expected to make a big impact at Elland Road, but after making his debut off the bench in September against Sheffield Wednesday, he spent over two months on the sidelines with a knee injury and illnesses.

The 23-year-old did play six times following his return to fitness, with five of them being starts - some at left-back in the absence of Sam Byram - but he was left on the bench against Birmingham on Monday in what was evidently a sign that he may not be in Daniel Farke's plans.

Djed Spence's Leeds United Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 7 Average Minutes Per Game 56 Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches Per Game 53.3 Clean Sheets 0 Tackles Per Game 2.4 Interceptions Per Game 1.1 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.4 Clearances Per Game 1.0 Accurate Passes Per Game 27.3 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.1 Stats Provided By Sofascore - As Of January 3, 2024

And The Athletic's Phil Hay has confirmed that it is Leeds who have terminated Spence's loan deal and not a mutual agreement or Tottenham recalling the speedy full-back, and they were clearly not impressed with his performances during his time at the club.

Leeds will need a Spence replacement as recent defeats show

Spence started in all three of Leeds' recent defeats to Sunderland, PNE and West Brom and was also substitued off in every match too, which perhaps shows that Farke didn't really rate him that highly.

Archie Gray had been playing regularly out of position at right-back and he was there once more against Birmingham as Spence watched on from the sidelines, so clearly something wasn't right.

And Spence returning to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will open up another loan spot in Farke's squad and also free up wages to make a move for a replacement full-back - whether that is a right-back or a left-back.

Farke may be in more need of a left-sided player with Sam Byram and Gray being able to cover the other side, but Junior Firpo is the only natural left-footed full-back available and in favour, so the money saved on Spence could be put towards that area of the pitch.