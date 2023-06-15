Following the conclusion of the Leeds United takeover last week by 49ers Enterprises, the board's attention has now turned to filling other roles at Elland Road.

The club are said to be conducting manager interviews as of Monday this week, with our understanding being that Brendan Rodgers, Carlos Corberan, and Daniel Farke are now the three leading choices for the club's new hierarchy.

There are likely to be a host of changes for the Whites this summer, with plenty of work behind the scenes still to be resolved regarding the new manager, playing staff, but also a sporting director or director of football, too.

Victor Orta recently filled the director or football position at Leeds until May of this year. He joined the club in the summer of 2017 and was the man to convince Marcelo Bielsa to join the club in 2018.

However, a club statement on May 2nd announced that he had departed the club by mutual consent.

Phil Hay of The Athletic announced yesterday that Leeds were looking for a short-term fix for the vacancy, with the manager position much more important to resolve:

What's the latest on Leeds appointing Victor Orta's replacement?

Leeds have announced that Nick Hammond will take over the role as a football advisor on a short-term contract believed to be three months, the statement read: "Leeds United are pleased to confirm the appointment of Nick Hammond as the club’s interim football advisor on a short-term contract.

"Hammond will help support the club during the summer transfer window.

"The experienced 55-year-old, former director of football at Reading and head of football operations at Celtic, worked in a similar consultancy role at Newcastle United.

"The process for finding a new, permanent, director of football at Leeds United is under way and the club aim to complete this process by October, allowing the successful candidate to focus on the January transfer window."

Hay claims: "Leeds [are] reviewing recruitment department before replacing Victor Orta long-term.

"Hammond is effectively filling Orta's role on a temporary basis. Will help to manage a summer of numerous ins and outs at Elland Road. Leeds want time to consider their next permanent pick."

It's thought that a permanent Football Director will be installed at Leeds United in October.

When he joined Newcastle in December 2021, he was tasked with helping to improve their perilous position of 19th in the league.

Hammond was the interim transfer consultant for the Magpies, prior to Dan Ashworth's arrival in February, and largely signed domestic-based players or ones with Premier League experience such as Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, and Matt Targett.

They finished 11th under Eddie Howe, with many signings proving pivotal in turning things around.

Is Hammond a good appointment by Leeds?

Most Leeds fans would have been hoping for a long-term answer this window, but it seems like a shrewd appointment to turn things around quickly, with not much time before pre-season is underway.

Hammond improved the squad a lot at Newcastle, in not much time to do so as well, which is exactly what is required for the Whites now.

UK based players will largely be his market, you would imagine.