Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has revealed that the club held an interest in both James McAtee and Fabio Carvalho this summer.

The Whites faced a second squad exodus in as many summers, with the club's player retention power significantly weakened following their failure to return to the Premier League at the very first time of asking last season. Leeds were able to retain Willy Gnonto, although many others sought the exit door, including Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

Daniel Farke completed late moves by bringing in Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani to offset the exit of Summerville and maintain Leeds' attacking threat from wide areas, although Leeds were unable to source a direct, like-for-like replacement for Rutter.

The tricky French attacker set up 15 goals for the Whites in the Championship last season, form which saw Brighton and Hove Albion eventually elect to activate his £40m release clause.

While Leeds appear poised to compete for promotion once again this term, there are understandable concerns surrounding the attacking midfield role in Farke's side. Brenden Aaronson is currently entrusted with filling Rutter's position, but although he has started the season in strong form, there are not too many genuine parallels to draw upon between the two.

Leeds United's Angus Kinnear makes James McAtee, Fabio Carvalho admission

Controversial Whites chief Kinnear recently appeared on The Square Ball podcast and, at best, supporters may find it difficult to argue he played his cards close to his chest when assessing the club's summer transfer window.

After publicly speaking on Leeds' known - and unsuccessful pursuit - of Sheffield United's Gus Hamer and revealing a more surprising interest in Emi Buendia of Aston Villa, Kinnear has disclosed that McAtee and Carvalho were on the radar, too.

"Two of the other players, looking at the level we were looking at, McAtee at Man City, there was talk he might be released all the way through the window and then Pep [Guardiola] decided to keep him," Kinnear told The Square Ball podcast.

"And then Carvalho, who, again, might have been able to go out on another loan.

"It might have been a Championship loan or a Premier League loan. We thought we were first in the queue if it was going to be in the Championship and he ended up being sold for £27m to Brentford.

"To strengthen our team and to make it better, we have to shop at the highest level possible. And there is lots and lots of frustration."

Angus Kinnear's James McAtee, Fabio Carvalho revelation will frustrate Leeds United fans

Prior to the aforementioned arrivals of Solomon and Ramazani, the Whites faithful had been vocal about Leeds' failure to replace their prized assets despite collecting significant sums for their departures.

Related Angus Kinnear reveals what he'd do if Red Bull tried to change Leeds United's name Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has addressed the concerns surrounding Red Bull's minority purchase of the club

That feeling has eased regarding Summerville, although it still rings true when it comes to Rutter and Kinnear's latest revelation may offer even more frustration.

Leeds cannot be accused of a lack of ambition in assessing transfer targets as both McAtee and Carvalho would have represented outstanding captures, which is evidenced in the fact that Pep Guardiola wants the former in his juggernaut squad and the latter has moved to Brentford for a near-£30m fee.

The two players have previous recent history in the Championship and have thrived at this level, with Carvalho scoring nine times during the second-half of last season while on loan at Hull City from Liverpool.

Fabio Carvalho's 23/24 Championship stats for Hull City, as per FotMob Appearances 20 Goals 9 Assists 2 Chances created 40 Successful dribbles 14

However, Guardiola's stance on McAtee and the sale of Carvalho to Brentford were confirmed with weeks remaining of the transfer window, meaning Leeds still had some time to look at alternative targets.

The trials and tribulations of losing your best players are difficult to contend with, and the reality is that Leeds were never going to be able to bring in a replacement of the same level as Rutter in the first place, but the failure to bring in anyone of his mold could prove a real hindrance until January at the very least.