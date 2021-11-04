‘Leeds United and West Ham present opportunities’ – Options emerge for Fulham player’s next step: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham playmaker Fabio Carvalho is a player in demand right now, with Leeds United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Southampton, and West Ham United all linked with the 19-year-old.

Carvalho rejected a significant contract offer from the west London club – worth in the region of £25,000 as per our sources – and will be free to leave Craven Cottage for nothing next summer.

So, which club is the best next step for him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

It would be very difficult to talk him out of a move to Real Madrid or Liverpool with the infrastructure the clubs have and the finances that would be involved. However, Leeds United and West Ham present opportunities where he is likely to see a more realistic pathway to the first team.

Or even staying put at Fulham would do him good, getting a season of regular first team action in the Premier League would be most likely to happen with the Cottagers. Hopefully, the youngster has the right people advising him at this pivotal moment.

The Hammers may be involved in European football beyond January and once again next season, therefore, need a bigger squad to compete on both fronts. Staying in London may also be an attractive proposition but Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds is also an appealing destination from a development point of view.

I’d say West Ham out of those four but clubs the size of Real Madrid do not come knocking very often, it could be worth the gamble.

Alfie Burns

If Real Madrid or Liverpool come knocking for you that’s very hard to turn down, even with Carvalho having so much of his career ahead of him. Those are both opportunities that many players will never get.

Carvalho taking on the challenge at either Real or Liverpool would be more than understandable. However, I do feel like Leeds, West Ham or Southampton would suit him a lot better.

All three would offer him a clearer pathway into the first-team almost instantly, whilst Leeds and West Ham, in particular, have a coach or manager that’s got a good track record of making players better.

In Leeds’ instance, they’ve not replaced Pablo Hernandez. That’s an opportunity that Leeds should be able to sell to the 19-year-old, as he’d be ideal to take on that burden.

Ultimately, though, Leeds, West Ham, and Southampton are going to get lost in conversation if either Real Madrid or Liverpool firm up their interest and pitch themselves seriously.

What an opportunity that’s going to be for the teenager.

Sam Rourke

Carvalho is a serious talent who has shown flashes of real quality in a Fulham shirt this term.

At 19, the attacking midfielder really does have the world at his feet and with massive clubs like Liverpool and Real Madrid sniffing around him, you get the idea of what sort of career trajectory potentially awaits him.

Clubs like Leeds United and West Ham are also in the mix and we’ve seen them utilise younger players in the first-team setup with many of them going on to flourish and become part of the furniture in the top-flight.

In-terms of immediate game-time, Carvalho would more likely get that at a Leeds or West Ham of this world, but if Liverpool and Real Madrid firmed up their interest and were able to offer him a clear development plan into the first-team, then it’d be a fantastic opportunity for him.

In all honesty though, I do feel another full season at the Cottagers would do him a world of good as he continues to master his craft.