Leeds United and West Ham in transfer tussle for Championship player in excellent form

Ben Brereton Diaz is on the radar of Leeds United and West Ham United ahead of the January transfer window according to TalkSPORT.

The Chilean striker has scored 17 league goals already this season and has been a popular name in the lead-up to the winter window.

Blackburn Rovers sit fourth in the Championship at present despite concerns over their credentials to stay in the division this term following Adam Armstrong’s sale in the summer.

Leeds and West Ham offer two very different situations for Brereton Diaz to go into, the former are looking over their shoulders and could get dragged into a relegation battle, where the Hammers are into the knockout stages of the Europa League and are pushing for a second consecutive top six finish domestically.

Alex Crook revealed his inside track on live on TalkSPORT today, quotes provided by West Ham Zone.

He said: “We understand he (Ben Brereton Diaz) is attracting interest from the likes of Leeds and West Ham in the Premier League.”

Blackburn’s play-off hopes would be significantly dented if the 22-year-old was to leave in January, however, with his contract expiring at the end of the season this could be the last opportunity they have to recoup a significant transfer fee for his services.

The Verdict

The Hammers only have one senior striker in Michail Antonio having sold Sebastien Haller last season, therefore there is a place waiting for Brereton Diaz in the squad at the London Stadium.

Antonio has been a talismanic figure for the Hammers in recent years but is into his early 30s and West Ham competing in Europe could be a very attractive opportunity for Brereton Diaz.

Rovers appear to be in the best shape they have been since relegation from the Premier League with Tony Mowbray steering the ship extremely well. If Brereton Diaz is to leave in January then Rovers should be able to reinvest at least a portion of the fee into the current squad, in the hope that they can sustain their top six push this season.