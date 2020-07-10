Leeds United and West Brom set to miss out in striker pursuit

CSKA Moscow have reportedly agreed a £7m deal to sign Adolfo Gaich, with West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United both set to miss out on the striker.

Championship automatic promotion hopefuls Leeds and West Brom have both been linked with Gaich in recent times, as both sides plot a return to the Premier League this term.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals in 13 appearances for San Lorenzo this season, and has also made one senior appearance for the Argentina national side.

Do these 11 celebrities support West Brom or not?

1 of 11 Julie Walters Yes No

San Lorenzo managing director Diego Delledonne recently admitted that the club will look to sell the forward this summer, giving Leeds and Albion hope of completing a deal.

But the club who look to have won the race for Gaich is CSKA Moscow, who according to Calciomercato, have agreed a £7m deal to sign the forward, beating Inter Milan and AC Milan to his signature.

West Brom and Leeds will now look to explore other targets, with both sides continuing to lead the way in the Sky Bet Championship table, with only four matches remaining this season.

The Verdict

This could be a blessing in disguise for both West Brom and Leeds.

Gaich obviously looks to be a talent, but his goalscoring record for San Lorenzo isn’t the greatest, and for that sort of money, they could get someone more prolific.

Both sides need to recruit wisely this summer as they will look to cement their place in the top-flight after waiting to so long to get back into it.