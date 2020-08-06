Leeds United and West Brom rivalling Premier League duo to potential signing of defender

West Brom and Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Brentford left-back Rico Henry according to the Daily Mail.

It is also claimed that West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion are also interested in landing the defender’s signature ahead of the new season.

Henry has seemingly caught the eye with some strong performances for the Bees this term, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League.

Thomas Frank’s side were beaten in extra time in their Play-Off Final against Fulham, which saw them miss out on promotion this term.

Their failure to win promotion into the top-flight is likely to lead to a number of players being linked with summer departures, with Henry being one of those.

The defender made 51 appearances in all competitions for the Bees in the 2019/20 season, and will be looking to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

It has previously been reported by The Telegraph that West Brom are looking to sell Kieran Gibbs ahead of the new season, as they look to clear out the ‘deadwood’ in the squad.

The Baggies won promotion into the Premier League themselves this term, as they beat Brentford to second-spot in the Championship table on the final day of the season.

Slaven Bilic will be looking to make the necessary additions to his squad ahead of the 2020/21 league campaign, as they look to settle into life back in the top-flight, with Henry being one of the players they’re targeting a move for this month.

The Verdict:

This would be a really good addition to the West Brom team ahead of next season.

It’s already been revealed that the Baggies are looking to move on Kieran Gibbs before the transfer window closes, so it makes sense for the club to target a new left-back.

I’ve been really impressed with what I’ve seen from Henry this season as well, and I think he’s more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League.

I expect him to be one of a number of players to leave the club in the summer transfer window.