Leeds United and West Brom offered fresh hope in pursuit of Rangers man

Alan Hutton has suggested that Rangers could look to cash-in on defender Connor Goldson this summer if the right fee is offered, with both Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion linked with the 27-year-old.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the two promotion hopefuls were keen on signing Goldson in the summer, with Fulham and West Ham United also interested.

It is understood that an offer of more than £6 million may be needed to prize the defender away from Ibrox in the upcoming window.

Goldson has been a key man for the Gers over the past two seasons, featuring more than 100 times since making the switch from Brighton, but Hutton has offered Leeds and West Brom hope in their pursuit of the Englishman.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “It’s going to be difficult if some of the bigger teams come calling but I think maybe it’s time that Rangers look to offer him a new contract, maybe hold him down if you like.

“He’s 27 now, he’s obviously getting to the peak, he’ll probably be looking to tie himself down for the next few years so hopefully it is Rangers because he has done excellently well.

“However, I think if the price is right then maybe it’s one Rangers will look to cash in on.”

Both Championship clubs will be hoping to be preparing for a season in the Premier League in the upcoming transfer window, having battled in the top two for the majority of the season.

With Ben White’s future uncertain and Gaetano Berardi set to become a free agent, Leeds will need to bolster Bielsa’s options at centre-back.

The Baggies central defensive duo of Semi Ajayi and Kyle Bartley have been excellent this term, and while Slaven Bilic has other options it makes sense to look to strengthen ahead of a potential season in the top flight.

The Verdict

Hutton’s claim is a real boost for both Leeds and the Baggies as it suggests Goldson could be available for the right price.

With previous reports estimating his value at near £6 million, you’d imagine finances won’t be an issue if both clubs are promoted.

That said, it could be an unusual transfer window given the impact of the delay to the season.

It will be interesting to see how both clubs approach their summer business, assuming they’re both promoted this term.