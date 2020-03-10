Leeds United and West Brom in hunt for proven Championship midfielder

Charlton Athletic loanee Josh Cullen is likely to be on the move in the summer transfer window with Leeds United among the clubs interested in signing him from parent club West Ham.

The Ireland international has been impressive for Lee Bowyer’s side this season since arriving on a season-long loan but with his future at The London Stadium unclear, other clubs are expected to pounce.

Bournemouth, Norwich City and West Brom are also thought to be interested in signing the 23-year-old as well as The Whites, according to The Daily Mail, despite him playing for the struggling Addicks.

West Ham took-up the option to extend his contract by an extra year recently amid this mounting interest but have not been able to agree terms on a new deal with Cullen as of yet – encouraging interested parties as a result.

Both Leeds and West Brom are on course to win automatic promotion to the Premier League with nine games of the season remaining.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men sit one point clear at the top following their weekend win against Huddersfield whilst The Baggies are six points clear of third-placed Fulham.

Both Bournemouth and Norwich City are facing possible relegation to the second-tier and may feel they need to survive in order to remain competitive in the chase for Cullen.

The verdict

Cullen appears to be in a very strong position here indeed and, as a result, I cannot see him signing new terms at West Ham any time soon.

He has been excellent for Charlton this season and frankly deserves a move to the top of the Championship if not the Premier League.

He offers so much energy in the middle of the park, his passing is always crisp and intelligent, and he would simply be a huge assett to whoever brings him in.