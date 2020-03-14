Leeds United and West Brom fans will love Sky Sports’ reporters’ bold suggestion regarding promotion dilemma

Kaveh Solhekol has suggested that Leeds United and West Brom should be promoted into a 22-team Premier League amid fixture disruption.

The Sky Sports reporter took to social media to share his thoughts on one of the hottest topics in sport, with fixtures up and down the country suspended due to the latest health scare.

A statement from the EFL has confirmed that all clubs in the Premier League, the EFL and the WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until April 3 as a result of recent events.

This includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

For Leeds, that means that the matches with Cardiff City, Fulham, Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers will be rearranged.

Plenty of options are being suggested regarding what is best for the rest of the 2019/20 football season, but according to Solhekol, promoting the current top two in the Championship would be the fairest way to go.

Give title to Liverpool, no relegation, promote West Brom & Leeds and have 22-team Premier League next season. The best option if this season doesn’t re-start https://t.co/lNbLIZaoK2 — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) March 14, 2020

The verdict

The escalation of this crisis over the last week is worrying for all walks of life.

While football fans may be frustrated by the cancelled fixture schedule, it’s worth remembering that some things are more important than a football match.

The health and wellbeing of those in attendance has to be of the utmost importance as this vicious virus has the potential to cause serious harm if it’s not contained.

Of course football clubs need to do what is best for themselves from a business point of view, but surely common sense will prevail with a matter such as this.