Highlights Leeds United and West Brom eyeing St Pauli defender Eric Smith to improve their centre-back departments following recent departures.

Both teams will have to fork out on a fee for him.

West Brom may need Smith more at this stage.

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion have both taken an interest in St Pauli defender Eric Smith, according to Sports Bladet.

The Whites need to sort out their centre-back department this summer, with Joe Rodon leaving Elland Road following the end of his loan spell.

Following their play-off final loss against Southampton last month, the chances of Leeds re-signing the Wales international have surely been reduced.

There are others who can step up in his place, with Ethan Ampadu and Pascal Struijk able to be a centre-back partnership when fit and the likes of Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell also able to be assets at this level.

However, Cooper's contract expires this summer and it's unclear whether he will extend his stay in West Yorkshire.

Cresswell, meanwhile, may be keen to secure a move away from Elland Road to give himself a better chance of winning more game time, if he isn't going to be a regular starter under Daniel Farke during the 2024/25 campaign and beyond.

West Brom, meanwhile, are set to enter their first transfer window under new owner Shilen Patel, who may be willing to give Carlos Corberan a decent amount to spend this summer.

Cedric Kipre was like a new signing for Albion last term after returning from his loan spell at Cardiff City, but the centre-back area is one they may be keen to take a closer look at after releasing Martin Kelly and Erik Pieters.

Kelly spent much of his time at The Hawthorns either out on loan or on the sidelines, but Pieters was an important figure at times.

Leeds United and West Brom eyeing Eric Smith move

Smith played a big part in helping his current side to secure promotion to the Bundesliga at the end of last term, with his defensive work and attacking contributions likely to have impressed many clubs.

Eric Smith's 2023/24 campaign at St Pauli (All competitions) Appearances 30 Goals 2 Assists 6

Previously, the player's contract was due to expire this summer.

But in February 2023, a long-term deal was agreed to keep Smith in Germany for longer and with this, Leeds and West Brom will need to fork out a fee if they want to have any chance of bringing him to England.

The 27-year-old hasn't played in England before, but has played in numerous countries including Belgium, Norway and Sweden during his career.

West Brom may be the team in need of Eric Smith the most

Leeds may have lost Rodon, but they have some decent options that they can use.

If they want to convert Ampadu back into a midfielder, there will be a real need for another central defender.

But they could potentially cope without any additions in this area right now.

Albion, meanwhile, face heading into the 2024/25 campaign with a major shortage of centre-backs unless the likes of Kipre and Kyle Bartley put pen to paper on new deals.

By signing a player of Smith's calibre, that could persuade Corberan to remain in the Midlands, even if he attracts interest from elsewhere in the coming months.