Highlights Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are both interested in signing Ben Brereton Diaz to bolster their attacking options.

Brereton Diaz has had a disappointing start at Villarreal, failing to score a single goal in all competitions.

Brereton Diaz almost scored the winner in a recent game, but it was controversially ruled out by VAR. Villarreal may decide to keep him instead of allowing a loan deal.

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are both fighting for promotion to the Premier League this season.

With January around the corner, both clubs are heading into an important transfer window which could ultimately make or break their seasons. Leeds sit third in the Championship and West Brom are sitting in fifth. Both have been eyeing up the same target to bolster their attacking options ahead of January.

In recent weeks, it was reported that their target, Ben Brereton Diaz, could be available in January, as Villarreal were willing to let him leave on loan. The forward has had a disappointing start in La Liga and has failed to register a single goal, so a return to the Championship, where he frequently scored goals in the past, would make a lot of sense.

However, over the weekend, an event occurred in Villarreal's game against Sevilla that could mean 'the Yellow Submarine' may want to keep a hold of their man, preventing Leeds and West Brom securing a loan deal.

Interest from Leeds United and West Brom in Brereton Diaz

As per TEAMtalk, West Brom are among those clubs keeping tabs on the forward, after news about his potential availability came about. Brandon Thomas-Asante starts most games up top for the Baggies, but isn't a regular goalscorer, so Brereton Diaz could provide crucial competition.

As for Leeds, Brereton Diaz has been a target of theirs for quite a while, with the club bidding for the player in the summer of 2022. According to GIVEMESPORT, Leeds could very well remain interested in the forward as they hunt for reinforcements in January.

There is no doubt that Brereton Diaz would be a quality signing for both clubs, but are Villarreal still willing to let it happen?

Ben Brereton Diaz's Championship record at Blackburn Rovers Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 43 14 5 2021/22 37 22 3 2020/21 40 7 4 2019/20 15 1 0 2018/19 25 1 1

Brereton Diaz's situation at Villarreal

The Chile international was previously one of the best strikers in the Championship, having scored 36 goals across two league campaigns for Blackburn Rovers, which ultimately earned him a move to the east coast of Spain.

However, he has failed to really get going at Villarreal and has so far failed to register a single goal in all competitions. Brereton Diaz has made just two La Liga starts, as well as nine substitute appearances, so his place in the starting eleven is far from guaranteed.

The forward has been dying for a goal since signing for the Spanish club, and was incredibly unlucky not to have got his first on Sunday. With just three minutes remaining, plus added time, in Villarreal's battle with Sevilla, Marcelino brought on Brereton Diaz from the bench in an attempt to get the crucial winner, and it almost turned out to be a vital decision.

In the 94th minute, the 24-year-old went on a solo run before finding the back of the net to seemingly score the winner in dramatic fashion. However, VAR intervened and controversially ruled it out, deeming that Brereton Diaz had pulled down a Sevilla defender which resulted in a foul in the build-up.

This caused a lot of debate, but nothing should be taken away from Brereton Diaz, who showed strength and composure when his side needed it most.

Villarreal may look at this and decide to keep hold of him in January, which would, of course, prevent both West Brom and Leeds picking him up on a short-term loan deal.