Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur set for transfer battle over Bristol City player

Bristol City starlet Alex Scott is attracting attention ahead of the summer transfer window, with both Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing him, according to The Mirror (23 April; printed edition – page 9).

The 18-year-old emerged in the Robins’ first-team squad at the back end of last season, making his debut as a substitute against Luton Town in April 2021 after signing from Guernsey the year before.

He’s nailed down a regular position in City’s starting line-up this season, appearing 36 times in the Championship and scoring four goals, and despite being a central midfielder Scott has had the maturity to fill in as a wing-back on a regular basis as well.

His performances this season have caught the eyes of Spurs and Leeds, with scouts from both sides going on a mission to watch the teenager in action on Good Friday when Nigel Pearson’s side took on Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

The report rates Scott at £10 million and whilst he is under contract at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2025, City could be forced to sell if they come close to breaching the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules.

The Verdict

Scott has certainly had a very good season and has shown maturity beyond his young years by playing in a number of roles for the Robins.

He is a creative player with a lot of energy so it isn’t a shock to see big Premier League clubs eye him up – especially as he’s already an England youth international.

City have been able to sell players for big money in the past – the likes of Adam Webster, Lloyd Kelly and Bobby Reid have all gone for significant eight-figure fees and Scott appears to be the next on the conveyor belt of talent that could go in that range.

It would be a shame if they had to lose Scott due to financial issues, but it will be inevitable if he continues to turn in the kind of performances he is doing currently.