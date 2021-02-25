Leeds United and Tottenham favourites included: 5 players QPR have suffered the most damage from

Every club has a player or team that they simply hate playing against.

Bogey teams are part and parcel of the game and for Queens Park Rangers there are certainly a few that are contenders for that category.

The Hoops have come up against some of English football’s biggest names over the years, but who has inflicted the most damage on the West London club in their history?

After taking to Transfermarkt, we take a look at the players who had the most joy against QPR.

Ian Rush

The powerful striker enjoyed a wonderful career in which he thrived for clubs such as Liverpool, Leeds United and Newcastle United.

During that time he’s had some proper success against QPR – and is actually their most feared opponent.

In 21 matches against the Hoops Rush scored 11 goals and got three assists in his career, meaning that the West London side were more than relieved when he eventually hung up his boots.

John Barnes

Another Liverpool legend who caused plenty of problems.

Barnes scored 10 goals in just 15 appearances against Queens Park Rangers meaning that he was certainly a feared opponent during his successful career.

Brian Deane

The striker enjoyed an excellent career with the likes of Sheffield United, Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

A lot of that joy happened to come against the West London side as he scored a rather impressive eight goals in eight appearances against the Hoops to make him the club’s third most feared opponent.

Bob Latchford

The frontman was prolific during the 60s and 70s as he led the line for Birmingham City, Everton and Swansea City.

Despite playing just six times against Queens Park Rangers Latchford scored an impressive eight goals in that time meaning that he averaged more than a goal per game against the Hoops.

Teddy Sheringham

Playing for Tottenham Hotpur, Manchester United and West Ham Sheringham enjoyed a great time against QPR.

Eight goals in eight games showed just how much the forward loved playing the West London side – and how much they simply hated playing against him.