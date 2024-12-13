Leeds United and Swansea City are among the clubs to have taken an interest in Falkirk full-back Keelan Adams, who Rangers have sent scouts to watch multiple times this season.

This report from Rangers News also names the Ibrox outfit as a side that are currently keen on him.

Leeds are currently at the top end of the Championship table and may have the resources to pull off some January moves, having sold quite a few key players during the summer window.

Depth could be just as important as quality in their quest to return to the top level of English football - but it remains to be seen whether they move for a right-back.

Swansea, meanwhile, are continuing to build under Luke Williams, and may have the opportunity to give someone like Adams more game time than the Whites would be able to.

Adams, 23, has been a key figure for his current club in the Scottish Championship this season, registering a decent number of goals and assists from right-back and proving to be an asset in both the attacking and defensive thirds.

Keelan Adams' 2024/25 campaign at Falkirk (All competitions) Appearances 23 Goals 3 Assists 5

His contributions have allowed him to attract interest from elsewhere, even though he doesn't have the most impressive CV at this stage of his career.

His meteoric rise deserves to be credited though - and he deserves the interest that he's currently the subject of.

Adams, who was previously on the books of Rangers and Hearts, also spending time with Hibernian on trial, is now well on his way to securing a place in a higher division.

But it remains to be seen where his next destination is.

Leeds United and Swansea City interest in Keelan Adams

The Gers are believed to be keeping tabs on Adams at this point, having sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old on numerous occasions this season.

It's believed that one of their scouts was in attendance for the Raith Rovers game, which Adams' side won 3-0.

The full-back also scored in that game, which may increase the chances of the Ibrox outfit making a move for him during the January window.

Rangers News have also reported that Leeds and Swansea are interested in him south of the border, but with his contract not running out until 2026, Adams' side are in a strong position to retain him beyond the end of the upcoming window.

Leeds United and Swansea City should consider Keelan Adams move

Leeds already have the likes of Jayden Bogle and Sam Byram at their disposal, so there may not be room for Adams to come in.

However, with Rasmus Kristensen potentially unlikely to come back to the club, having Adams as another option and sending him out on loan to gain more experience could be a good option.

The Whites could then benefit from having the 23-year-old in the long term after he comes back from a loan spell or two.

Swansea could also benefit from having Adams.

Josh Key is a monster when he's at the top of his game and gives the Swans plenty in the final third - and Adams could be an excellent alternative to him as someone else who can contribute offensively.