With just days remaining of the summer transfer window, both Leeds United and Southampton are set to be incredibly active with money burning holes in their pockets.

One area that both Daniel Farke and Russell Martin are looking to strengthen in is in midfield, with the likes of Glen Kamara and Nadeim Amiri linked with switches to Elland Road whilst the Saints need to replace James Ward-Prowse, who has left for West Ham United.

And the two clubs are set to battle for the same player in the form of Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, according to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (August 29, 6:45pm).

The 22-year-old has worked under Martin before at MK Dons and O'Riley has cited the ex-Scotland international as a big influence in his development, which has led him to be a regular starter at Celtic Park and to be on the cusp of a call-up to the Denmark national team.

Who is Matt O'Riley?

Starting his professional career with Fulham, O'Riley only ever played five times for the Cottagers' first-team before departing in the summer of 2020, having turned down a new contract.

O'Riley waited half a year before finding a new club in the form of MK Dons, and after just a year with the Buckinghamshire outfit, scoring 10 times and notching eight assists in 54 appearances, he secured a £1.5 million move to Celtic.

Immediately thrust into the first-team picture at Celtic Park, O'Riley showed his creativity in the Hoops' title-winning 2022-23 season, scoring four times and racking up 14 assists in all competitions from 52 appearances.

O'Riley often played in a midfield double pivot last season in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but he is equally capable of playing as a more advanced midfielder in a three-man midfield.

What is Matt O'Riley's situation at Celtic?

O'Riley is one of the first names on the teamsheet for Brendan Rodgers, and he's made a solid start to the season with two goals and an assist from three Scottish Premiership matches.

Signed for Celtic in 2022 from MK Dons, O'Riley is contracted to the Hoops until May 2026, meaning he has just under three years remaining on his current deal.

That means that Celtic will not be pressured into selling their star midfielder, and with UEFA Champions League football you'd normally expect a player to not be tempted with Championship football.

However, both Leeds and Southampton could probably offer a big wage hike for O'Riley, so if Celtic's valuation is met then there could be a decision to make.

Would Matt O'Riley be a good signing for Leeds or Southampton?

With what he's done since signing for Celtic, both in domestic football and more importantly holding his own in the UEFA Champions League, it's somewhat of a surprise that O'Riley hasn't attracted Premier League interest.

Big-spending, promotion-chasing Championship clubs are the next-best thing though, and there's a chance that O'Riley could be tempted with a move to either of the interested parties.

If it's Southampton, O'Riley would be a like-for-like James Ward-Prowse replacement, and his creativity and his knowlwedge of Russell Martin's style should see him fit in seamlessly.

Leeds meanwhile are clearly looking for a midfielder who can make things happen themselves, having seen a deal for Nadeim Amiri break down, and O'Riley would be a fantastic addition in that area.

With Celtic rarely ever getting past the Group Stage in the Champions League and in the event they drop into the Europa League they aren't that competitive, O'Riley could now favour a push for the Premier League over a brief stint in European football and from a financial standpoint, it would be a no-brainer.