Highlights Southampton and Leeds United's youth academy programs have allowed them to produce and profit from world-class talents.

The financial rewards from selling academy players have helped alleviate the financial pressures of relegation and promote further development.

Investing in youth allows both clubs to access high levels of skill on the pitch that they can't afford in the transfer market, leading to promotion.

Southampton and Leeds United have produced countless talented youngsters over recent years, and it remains a feature that sets them apart from many of their fellow Championship competitors.

Both sides have been through the highs of Premier League football and the lows of relegation in recent years, a situation that often leads to clubs losing their biggest names and struggling to adjust.

However, an ever-present for these two clubs has been their investment in and focus on their academy set-ups, which has remained true even throughout the most turbulent times.

Leeds and Southampton's thriving academies

The most recent relegation suffered by the pair was last season, which came as a slight shock to many onlooking Premier League fans in the case of Southampton.

The Saints had benefited from having James Ward-Prowse, widely regarded as the best set-piece taker in the country, in their squad for over 10 years following his promotion from their academy. They were then able to move the player on for £30million, according to Sky Sports, in the summer to help alleviate the financial pressures that come with relegation and kick on for promotion.

Such are the financial rewards on offer for clubs with a laser-like focus on their youth set-up, like Southampton, a report by CIES Football Observatory recently put their last decade's figure for academy player sales at an eye-watering £158million, putting them amongst the world's best as the 32nd most profitable academy.

Saints' most lucrative academy sales, as per Misc Player Season sold Sold to Fee James Ward-Prowse 2023/24 West Ham £30m Luke Shaw 2014/15 Manchester United £27m Adam Lallana 2014/15 Liverpool £25m Calum Chambers 2014/15 Arsenal £16m Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 2011/12 Arsenal £15m Matt Targett 2019/20 Aston Villa £11m Gareth Bale 2007/08 Tottenham Hotspur £10m

Leeds have been similarly rewarded financially by top Premier League sides in recent years, taking a £45million fee from Manchester City, according to BBC Sport, for the services of Kalvin Phillips, who had been in their youth ranks since his early teenage years. The Yorkshire side fell to relegation at the end of that same season.

The two clubs regularly have the biggest clubs in world football keeping tabs on their youth products thanks to their track record of producing some of the world's most renowned footballing talents by giving them the chance to develop in the first team from an early age.

That is why it comes as no surprise that Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City are all believed to be in the race to sign the latest product from the pair, 17-year-old Archie Gray from Leeds, according to multiple outlets.

Were he to join the Manchester side, he would be following in the footsteps of his former younger colleague, Finley Gorman, who attracted the attention of the treble-winning champions at just 15-years-old and made the move this month, showing just how highly rated the youth set-up at Thorp Arch is.

Leeds and Southampton have created World Class talents

However, the reputation of the two sides as a school for tomorrow's best players is not a recent phenomenon, they are reputations that have been cultivated over many years and have delivered some of the biggest stars.

Leeds were responsible for the footballing education of Denis Irwin, James Milner, David Seaman and Jonathan Woodgate, whilst the Saints brought through Alan Shearer, Theo Walcott, Gareth Bale, Ben White, Luke Shaw and many more.

The list is endless and the combined trophy hauls of the players they have both produced is mind-blowing.

It's little wonder that today's top sides keep a close eye on the talents being produced at their respective academy setups, as there's a good chance the next generation of Premier League, Champions League or FA Cup winners are there to be found.

Nurturing youth has led to promotion for both

The importance both sides attached to fostering young talent also gives the sides access to skill levels on the pitch that the financial power of the two clubs could not provide if they went looking for the finished, or nearly finished, article in the transfer market.

The Saints kicked off their rise from League One in 2010/11 with the help of young product Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who scored nine goals and provided nine assists in 34 league appearances that year.

The following season, they achieved promotion from the Championship at the first time of asking, which may not have been possible without the contributions of academy graduate Adam Lallana, who notched 11 goals and 10 assists in 41 league games for the club.

Likewise, in the Championship winning season at Elland Road in 2019/20, the work of Leeds academy products Jamie Shackleton and Kalvin Phillips was vital, the latter appearing 37 times for the Whites, also netting two goals and two assists.

It is little wonder the two sides invest so heavily in youth, as it allows them to benefit from potentially world-class talent at a relatively low cost, before being in line to make enormous profits from those who do well, reinvest and begin the process again.

The process gives the two sides a competitive edge in one of the most competitive leagues in world football and is the envy, not only of their league mates, but also of the most elite footballing institutions in the game.