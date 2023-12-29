Highlights Leeds United and Southampton are both interested in loaning David Brooks from Bournemouth.

Brooks has seen his game time limited on the south coast this term.

While Leeds doesn't currently need Brooks, a potential departure of a player could open up a spot for him in the first team.

Leeds United and Southampton are both targeting a loan move for AFC Bournemouth winger David Brooks, according to an update from talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Whites and the Saints are both hoping to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking - but they are arguably in different financial situations at the moment.

Both weren't afraid to spend during the summer transfer window - but it was Russell Martin's side who generated far more from player sales during the previous window.

Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Nathan Tella all departed for big fees and although the board reinvested some of that money into the first team, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Martin given a reasonably big budget to enhance his squad in January.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

They are on a long unbeaten run and that will only help Martin to persuade the board to make funds available, with Brooks now seemingly in Martin's sights.

However, Bournemouth did business with Leeds during the summer window, with Luis Sinisterra making a loan switch to the south coast and Jaidon Anthony sealing a season-long loan deal to make the move the other way.

David Brooks' 2023/24 campaign

Brooks may have registered 14 appearances this term in all competitions, but his game time has been limited for much of the campaign.

He hasn't won enough starts under Andoni Iraola and may be seeking an exit from the Vitality Stadium to give himself a chance of winning more minutes on the pitch.

Because he hasn't had a sufficient chance to impress, it's no surprise that he has only recorded two goals and one assist this term.

Related Leeds United star Joel Piroe makes summer transfer window admission Piroe has revealed that he had options on the table during the summer window.

Southampton may need David Brooks more than Leeds United

In terms of natural wing options, the Saints don't have that many and could benefit from having Brooks in their side.

In the absence of Ross Stewart too, having Brooks as a potential goalscoring asset could end up being important for the Saints who will want to remain prolific in the final third.

However, the south-coast side are flying at the moment and it remains to be seen whether they really need him.

Leeds definitely don't need him at the moment considering they have Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Dan James and Anthony there.

The potential departure of Summerville or Gnonto could potentially open up a first-team spot though and that's why the Whites should be retaining an interest in Brooks for now.