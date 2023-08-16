Highlights Luis 'Duk' Lopes has attracted interest from Championship clubs as the transfer window nears its end, with four clubs sending scouts to watch his performance.

Leeds United and Southampton are among the clubs interested in signing Duk, who could provide a boost to their attacking options.

Duk has shown his goal-scoring abilities in Scotland and could be a valuable asset if he can transition successfully to Championship football. Signing him could improve the squads of both Leeds and Southampton.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes has attracted interest from a number of Championship clubs as the transfer window draws towards a close.

According to Darren Witcoop, the forward is a potential transfer target for teams in the English second tier.

No concrete offers have yet been made, with four clubs having sent scouts to study his performance at the weekend.

Aberdeen suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Celtic, with Duk providing the assist for Bojan Miovski’s 25th minute equaliser.

There are now just over two weeks remaining in the transfer window to determine the future of the Cape Verde international.

Who is interested in signing Duk from Aberdeen?

It has been claimed that the likes of Southampton and Leeds United were among four sides to take a look at his performance last weekend.

No club has emerged as a potential favourite to capture the signing of the 23-year-old, with interest still at a preliminary stage at this time.

However, a bid is being considered ahead of the transfer deadline, which arrives on 1 September.

Leeds and Southampton will be aiming to bolster their attacking options as they look to compete for promotion to the Premier League this season.

Leeds could be in the market for a new forward, with Duk capable of playing out on the left or centrally.

Jack Harrison has already departed Elland Road, with the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra also facing uncertain futures in Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, Southampton may be on the hunt for a new forward, especially amid speculation over the future of Che Adams.

How has Duk fared for Aberdeen so far?

Duk scored 16 goals from 33 appearances in his debut league campaign in Scotland last year.

He signed from Benfica on a three-year deal and impressed many in his first 12 months with Aberdeen.

This has led to speculation over his future ahead of the upcoming transfer deadline.

The 23-year-old could make the jump to English football after just one season in Scotland, which would be a blow to Aberdeen.

Duk has become an important figure at the club, and could now be considered one of their standout players.

Leeds and Southampton will both be aiming to find their way back to the top flight at the first time of asking, having suffered Premier League relegation last May.

Daniel Farke’s side have earned just one point from a possible six to start the new term, with the Saints having drawn one and won one in their opening two fixtures under Russell Martin.

Would Duk be a good signing for Southampton or Leeds United?

Duk has shown he can grab goals consistently when playing to a high standard in Scotland.

If he could make the smooth transition to Championship football, then that level of goal scoring would be a great asset to have in the squad.

Leeds could use some added firepower to their attack given the level of speculation surrounding some of their first team squad.

Meanwhile, an additional forward wouldn’t go amiss at St. Mary’s and taking a gamble on Duk could be a smart way to improve things in Martin’s squad.