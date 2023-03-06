Leeds United and Rangers update is blessing in disguise for Burnley ahead of summer window: Opinion

Leeds United have bulldozed their way into the race to sign Ryan Kent this summer, as per Football Insider.

The former Liverpool winger is out of contract at Rangers at the end of the season and for that reason many clubs are sniffing for a bargain.

Kent has been a little goal-shy in the last couple of seasons for the Gers and does not command an immediate starting berth in the Premier League.

Therefore, even though he does represent value in the transfer market, it could be a blessing in disguise for Leeds to sign Kent to allow Burnley to focus on other targets.

It seems pretty inevitable at this point of the season that the Clarets are set to wrap up the title and return to the top-flight at the first time of asking which could enable them to accelerate transfer plans ahead of the window actually opening.

Burnley conducted one of the best summer transfer windows that the Championship has ever seen in the summer, but the brutal reality is that they may have to replicate that to give themselves the best chance of stabilising in the Premier League.

In terms of players who will be ready to slot straight into the side after a pre-season under Vincent Kompany, there are no guarantees with Kent.

Playing under Steven Gerrard, Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Mick Beale is very different to working under the Belgian and what he demands from his players in-possession.

Therefore, it could actually work out in the Clarets’ favour, if they are to focus on similar markets to the ones they did in the summer, Premier League loanees and foreign recruitment, rather than taking a chance on a player who they probably would not be after if it was not for his contract situation.

Darko Churlinov is yet to completely adjust to English football, but in Manuel Benson, Anass Zaroury, Johann Gudmundsson and Nathan Tella, the Clarets seem to have four players on their books ready to step up to the top-flight.

Tella is only on loan from Southampton of course, but if the Saints suffer relegation to the second tier there is always a chance that Burnley could look to bring the 23-year-old in on a permanent basis.

Allowing the current attacking contingent time to bed in and adapt at a new level could reap greater benefits next season than persevering with Kent if he was unable to settle into Kompany’s plans, and there should be no panic if the Whites beat Burnley to land Kent this summer or on pre-contract terms.