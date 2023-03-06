Leeds United and QPR’s Tyler Roberts issues emotional message after suffering setback

The frustrating season of Queens Park Rangers loanee Tyler Roberts has taken another twist, with the attacker set for a further period on the sidelines.

The Wales international joined on loan from Leeds United back in July, with the R’s holding the option to make the deal a permanent one for a seven-figure fee the following summer should they win promotion to the Premier League.

Roberts has shown glimpses of quality, having scored three goals in 18 appearances for the Hoops since arriving at Loftus Road, but he has spent as much time in the treatment room.

A calf injury earlier on in the campaign meant that Roberts missed the FIFA World Cup with Wales, and since QPR’s 3-0 defeat against Hull City in late January he has not been in a matchday squad.

Roberts was tipped for a return a number of weeks ago by previous manager Neil Critchley, and then ahead of this past weekend’s defeat to Rotherham United there was hope that he would be ready for action.

However, it looks as though it could be a while longer until Roberts takes to the pitch again as he posted a heartfelt message to his Instagram story.

Roberts has described the latest setback as ‘the most low and depressing times you can have’ as a football player having revealed that his issue was not as close to healing as expected.

He has also thanked R’s fans for their continued support in his recovery, with the timescale upon his return currently unknown.

The Verdict

Roberts could have made a big impact back in the Championship for QPR this season, but it has been hampered through no fault of his own.

The loan spell in West London was designed to offer him a fresh start and to perhaps bolster his confidence after scoring just once in the Premier League last season, but injuries have reared their ugly head again.

It will be a frustration to all involved that Roberts has missed so much game-time as he could have been a key player up-front or out wide for the R’s – especially when they’ve been struggling for form.

You’d also have to expect that his days are numbered at Leeds too – if they get relegated then perhaps he will be kept around but it’s hard to see a player who hasn’t made much of an impact in the top flight who also suffers from lots of niggling injuries being an asset to United.