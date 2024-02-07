Tyler Roberts' time at Birmingham City has been frustrating since his summer move, and that is something that fans of QPR and Leeds United will know all too much about.

The Blues recently sacked manager Wayne Rooney after a terrible 15 matches in charge, appointing former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray as the new man in charge in a bid to avoid relegation to League One.

Despite the change in leadership, they remain at 19th place in the table, balancing precariously above the relegation zone half a season of football still to play.

One man signed to help the club avoid such a fate was Leeds' Roberts, who hasn't had as much of an affect on the team's performances this year as one would have hoped.

Tyler Roberts's Birmingham City career so far

After a disappointing spell on loan at QPR that was ended prematurely due to injuries, Roberts joined Birmingham in the summer for an undisclosed transfer fee from Leeds.

The Wales international signed a four-year deal at St. Andrews, showing how the Blues saw him as a long-term figure to build the team around in the years to come.

He had shown talent at Leeds in the seasons before, as well as for Wales at international level, but injuries blighted his career up until that point.

It looked like a new start would be the best thing for the player, but he played just one match before being struck down with injury, and has missed the majority of the campaign so far until his recent return.

Now with just six appearances for the Blues under his belt, Roberts is showing the same struggles he suffered with at his previous clubs.

Injuries have plagued Roberts throughout his career

While he was once viewed as a fantastic young talent in English football, Roberts career has been hampered by constant injuries that have halted his development since signing for Leeds in 2018.

After a reported £4 million January move to Elland Road for the Welshman, the pressure was on the youngster to perform in the Championship.

Sadly, things started horrendously for the 21-year-old, cracking his shin-bone before even making his debut, and he missed the entirety of his first year in Yorkshire due to injuries, and that string of bad luck would persist until his exit in 2023.

Roberts played just 101 league games for Leeds in 5 seasons for the Whites, which mainly came from the bench, and he struggled to get a consistent run in the first-team during his time in West Yorkshire.

This lack of playing time also affected his output, as the forward scored just nine goals during his spell at Elland Road, which is not what the club would have expected when they signed him as a 21-year-old.

Tyler Roberts' Career League Stats - Last Five Seasons Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 (Birmingham City) 6 0 0 2022/23 (Queens Park Rangers) 18 3 0 2021/22 (Leeds United) 23 1 1 2020/21 (Leeds United) 27 1 2 2019/20 (Leeds United) 23 4 1 Stats Correct As Of February 6, 2024 - As Per Transfermarkt

A move to QPR last season did not go any better for Roberts.

He joined the club on loan in the summer of 2022 and was keen to get more games under his belt after his struggles with Leeds.

However, that move was cut short in March after a tough time in London.

He missed the World Cup in Qatar with Wales due to a calf injury, as well as eight matches with QPR, before another injury set back ended his season, forcing him to return to his parent club for treatment.

Sadly, it looks like Roberts' body may not be made for a prolonged full season in football where he plays week in, week out.

He has suffered so many setbacks so far in his career to the point where he is unlikely to be able to establish himself in the future at a top club.

Birmingham may have made a mistake handing him a four-year-deal in the summer, with the Blues themselves not in the best shape after appointing their third manager of the season back in January in the form of Tony Mowbray.

It might have been a better option for the Welshman to choose a club away from the limelight that gives him the chance to work on his fitness and try to get back to enjoying his football.

However, many clubs will be hesistant in signing him in the future, with most teams unlikely to pay a transfer fee the Blues would accept such an injury prone.

He has shown he cannot be fully relied upon now at Leeds, Birmingham and QPR, with little signs of his fitness issues changing.