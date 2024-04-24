Highlights Charles Pickel, a 26-year-old midfielder, is catching the eye of clubs such as Celtic, Leeds, and Preston due to his form with Cremonese.

Leeds United and Preston are among a host of clubs keeping tabs on Cremonese’s Charles Pickel, although the midfielder would prefer a move to Celtic if they lodge a bid.

Charles Pickel’s career so far

The 26-year-old is not a name that many Championship fans will know, as he has spent his career in Europe, initially starting out with FC Basel.

However, he struggled to establish himself as a regular with the Swiss giants, so he moved to Grasshoppers before joining French side Grenoble.

Charles Pickel Career Stats So Far (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Basel 3 Grasshoppers 22 FC Schaffhausen (loan) 14 Neuchâtel Xamax (loan) 30 Grenoble 70 Famalicao 34 Cremonese (as of April 24th) 63

After impressing there, Pickel secured a switch to Familicao, but he spent just one year in Portugal before he was signed by current club Cremonese when they were in Serie A.

It was a tough year for the team, as they were relegated, but Pickel stuck with the club for this season, and he has continued to feature regularly as they sit fourth in Serie B as they try to bounce back straight away.

During his time in Italy, Pickel also earned international recognition as he made his debut for DR Congo, and he went on to win ten caps for his country.

Charles Pickel transfer latest

It seems his form with Cremonese has started to attract attention, as Football Scotland has revealed that Pickel is on the radar of Celtic, Leeds and Preston, among other clubs, with the player eager to make the move to Glasgow if an offer does arrive.

“Celtic have been offered DR Congo international Charles Pickel as Brendan Rodgers searches for a new defensive midfielder, Football Scotland understands.

“The Hoops are believed to have put the feelers out for a player in that position with the Cremonese man, 26, being put to them as someone who would fit the profile perfectly. His name has been put to the recruitment team for consideration, sources have told us.

“There is serious interest in the player's services from clubs in the English Championship, including Leeds and Preston. Football Scotland understands Celtic would be Pickel's preferred destination but it remains to be seen if they will firm up any interest for a summer swoop.”

Pickel is under contract with Cremonese until the summer of 2026, so clubs will have to agree a fee with the Serie B side if they are to bring him in.

Leeds United and Preston summer transfer plans

For Leeds, the summer transfer plans are obviously going to depend on what division they’re in, but, either way, you would expect them to be targeting a new defensive midfielder.

It hasn’t been a problem position as such, but they do lack depth behind Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev, with Archie Gray having shone at right-back this season.

The recruitment team will be drawing up a list of targets for both leagues, and it would appear that Pickel could become a more realistic option if they remain in the second tier.

Meanwhile, Preston have fallen short once again in their bid to make the play-offs, and the challenge this summer will be to add more quality in all areas of the pitch.

A lack of midfield depth has been highlighted in recent weeks, so Pickel would appear to be a good fit on paper, and, at 26, he is a player capable of coming in straight away and making an instant impact.